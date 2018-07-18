Harbor House says ‘thank you, thank you, thank you’
DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the Harbor House Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, clients and the law enforcement and Department of Family and Children Services agencies that we serve, I would like to say thank you and express our gratitude to everyone at F & P for hosting their annual charity 5K and Health Walk on June 16 to support Harbor House. I would also like to thank everyone that was involved with the planning, promoting and coordinating efforts that went into making this event such a success. The folks at F & P, along with those at Garner and Glover, took an especially personal interest in ensuring that this was a success, and all of us at Harbor House cannot thank them enough. We are humbled by the support that has been given to us, especially from all of the sponsors and participants who came out and made that particular Saturday morning an awesome one to remember. To all of you who played a part in this, thank you. Harbor House could not provide the much-needed and important services to the children of this community without efforts like this from amazing people like you. We are humbled to be able to serve this community and we look forward to collaborating with F & P and Garner and Glover to continue to work towards ending child abuse within Floyd County. Thank you all so very much!