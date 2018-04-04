Harbin should meet wellness challenge
How can Harbin Clinic walk away from the concept of wellness? The recent decision to close the Vitality Center is diametrically in opposition with the mission statement of Harbin Wellness. We were shocked at the decision to drop this vital aspect of wellness for both the individual and the community. We have seen cancer, stroke and heart patients grow in strength, balance and agility, essential life skills for the elderly. The goal of Harbin Clinic should be wellness for all our citizens and they should be the leaders in Rome and at all of their satellite facilities.
The talented physicians at Harbin Clinic have been excellent educators as to our own responsibility to maintain wellness. Exercise and movement are still the linchpin of good health at any age. A new location for the Center may be necessary, but the quality personnel and equipment are still available. This is a solvable problem and Harbin can meet this challenge.