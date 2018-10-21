DEAR EDITOR:
More and more, I keep reading about local people getting arrested for committing a crime with a stolen gun, convicted felons possessing a gun (also obviously stolen) or legally owned guns being stolen from someone’s car or house. One easily concludes that legal gun owners who have no sense of gun security are a supply source of guns that criminals happily snap up.
In my over 26 years in the US Army, we very rarely experienced loss of a firearm. When not in use, a firearm had to be secured behind a minimum of three security barriers (arms vault, alarm systems, locks, etc). Could not our elected officials require the same of us to stem the flow of guns to criminals? Requiring triple barrier security of firearms in a home or vehicle when the gun is not in possession or not within arm’s reach of the gun owner is not unreasonable. A barrier could be a locked door, a locked glove box or drawer, an alarm system or even a trigger lock.
Note that this requirement in no way infringes on any perceived individual “right to bear arms,” because it would only apply to arms that are not being carried or not within arm’s reach of the gun owner. As a bonus, such a requirement would lessen the chance of a minor picking up a loose gun with tragic results, something else that is too often in the news.
I suspect that that our legislators will do nothing for fear that the almighty NRA will not endorse them, but I ask legislators at every level to be courageous and do something that is right. And if our politicians won’t do anything, I implore legal gun owners to be smart and vigilant when it comes to security of their guns. Lock them up! Lock them up! Lock them up!