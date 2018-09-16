Good deeds comfort in time of need
DEAR EDITOR:
I and my son, William, were involved in a car wreck two weeks ago. Both air bags had deployed, so thank God William was in the back seat. As you can imagine, the experience was scary and traumatic. I thank God it wasn’t worse.
I would like to thank some wonderfully kind and sweet people who went out of their way to make sure that all of us, including the other driver, were okay.
First, I would like to thank Sgt. Wade from the Floyd County Police Department along with the other wonderful officers who were on the scene. They were very professional and concerned for all of us who were involved. They were especially kind to my son while I was trying to wrap my mind around what had just happened and what to do next. When they found out we were at the emergency room getting checked out, all the officers called to check on us.
I would also like to thank the wonderful and sweet residents of the Rosemont subdivision. When they heard the crash and my son crying, everyone came out in all directions, not to be nosy but to lend a helping hand. They helped out in any and every way possible, comforting me, my son and the other driver, making sure we were fine before the police came, and they stayed with us until the end.
These people were strangers to us just as we were strangers to them, but when they heard the crash and my son crying in the street, they all came out, doing everything and anything to make sure all of us were OK.
The things that everyone did for my son and I spoke volumes and I want to thank all of you for being so kind and helpful to us in our time of need; all of your good deeds did not go unnoticed and it was very much appreciated.