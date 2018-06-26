Georgia legal community mourns loss of Judge Robert Walther
DEAR EDITOR
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to offer condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of longtime Floyd County Superior Court Judge Robert G. Walther of Rome on his recent passing at the age of 90.
During his distinguished career of 54 years in the legal profession and justice system, Judge Walther practiced law for nearly three decades before his election in 1980 to the Superior Court bench. He also served the public as district attorney for the Rome Judicial Circuit, county attorney for Floyd County and attorney for the Rome Board of Education. He served the legal profession as a past president of the Rome Bar Association.
Judge Robert Walther will be missed and fondly remembered by his fellow members of the legal community. We appreciate the many contributions he made during his admirable career as a Georgia lawyer and jurist through his devoted service to the justice system.