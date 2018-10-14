DEAR EDITOR:
Recently I’ve seen and heard several characterizations of public action — namely mass protests — as “mobs” or “abhorrent behavior.” I’ve also read that these protests are very much out of the norm, that President Obama never experienced demonstrations. I can’t be the only one old enough to clearly remember Tea Party demonstrations against Obama and his policies. The Tea Party protested often and loudly, sometimes even sporting guns. It is absolutely our right under the Constitution to peaceably assemble (with the proper permits and insurance) and make our grievances heard. White supremacists had a march here in Rome and in other towns across the country to protest Obama as president. This was their right under the Constitution. With the election of President Trump and his persistent demeaning of women (although to be fair, he seems to enjoy demeaning just about everybody, including [those with] Southern accents), women in this country had massive marches across the country. This is their right under the Constitution.
We have every right to view our political landscape our own way and express our opinions in lawful rallies and marches. Freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are the underpinnings of democracy along with freedom of the press.
Perhaps the escalation of protests is not simply due to each political group living within its own bubble, but also the fact that we have very little opportunity to discuss our concerns with our elected officials. When was the last time Tom Graves, our U.S. Congressman, or either of our U.S. Senators had an open town hall in our area? Many of us, regardless of our political affiliations, feel that we are not being listened to — only the wealthy donors and businesses which underwrite the campaigns have direct access. The rest of us are, at best, a tally of phone calls, a set of quiet numbers to ignore.
Democracy can be quite noisy. I sincerely hope that continues.