DEAR EDITOR:
I recently finished reading the May-June 2019 issue of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Technology Review. This 96-page issue covered all the ramifications on Earth’s climate caused by the burning of fossil fuels. I am not one to be easily swayed by unproven predictions, but based on the evidence and the physical changes in our planet’s weather patterns, there is plenty of reason to be deeply concerned about the future of our children and grandchildren.
While it is not possible to go into detailed discussion of all the effects of the changing climate, the greatest concern is going to be the inability to produce food for a growing world population.
Even today, millions of people are fleeing the areas of the earth no longer inhabitable because of reduced rainfall and extreme temperatures leading to resource scarcity.
Meanwhile, our ignoramus, lying president continues to deny the existence of climate change. He continues to entice voters with the promise of clean coal and more drilling for oil, despite the contamination to the country’s drinking water.
The sooner we can get him impeached or voted out of office, the sooner we will get back on track toward an environmentally-sustainable ecosystem.
Thomas Vasil
Plainville