Floyd students a pleasure to teach
DEAR EDITOR:
I’m here to tell you how lucky you are! During my 25 year stint as a substitute teacher, I taught at all grade levels, in several states and many different districts.
In Floyd County, I really had to have all my ducks in a row. The first time I walked into a classroom in the area, I thought it was a fluke. The students greeted me politely and sat down quietly in their seats with their hands folded on their desktops. I looked into their faces and wished I had come more prepared for the day. That’s the way it went all day. There were no arguments, fights, disobedience or disrespect. During the three years I taught in the area, that’s the way it went every day, no matter what school or grade level I was assigned to.
This was not my usual experience at all; in fact, in some states, some districts and some schools, I literally took my life in my hands when I walked into a classroom as a substitute teacher. Most days, there was no time for actual teaching due to discipline problems. I’m sure there is always room for improvement, and we should all be concerned about education, but when I see some of the complaints in your local newspaper, I have to wonder if you folks are aware of how fortunate you are, and I’m hoping you don’t “throw out the baby in the bathwater” as you reach for social and educational change.