Fighting poverty doesn’t have to be either-or
DEAR EDITOR:
The Rome community has so many amazing organizations that work towards fighting poverty. Often, Americans find themselves having an inner battle of whether they should put more of their time and money into helping their own community or helping developing nations around the world where millions are being weighed down by the life-threatening effects of poverty.
I am here to say that it’s not an “either-or” situation, you can believe in both causes wholeheartedly. Currently, less than 1 percent (yep, ONE percent) of our nation’s budget goes towards international aid. However, international aid does way more than simply feeding people around the world; it supports our trade and economy and builds up our national security.
How? Well, it’s simple. When the United States builds up the economy of others, more people are lifted into the middle class and a whole new market is created. We can then create trade partnerships with these nations which in turn improves our economy. On the security side, terrorist groups and violent regimes take place in nations that are underdeveloped. When they are lifted out of poverty, there is less risk for those groups to find a place within the nation, which means there is less risk for the spread of terrorism, including in the United States.
So, care about issues both nationally and internationally, you would be surprised how interconnected they are.