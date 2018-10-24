DEAR EDITOR:
There have been notable times in my life when courageous, intelligent, inventive and thoughtful leadership has appeared on the political landscape. Stacey Abrams has those qualities. From the beginning of her campaign, she put her platform online and has never wavered from her stated goals for Georgians. I could review the points of her goals for Georgia and how she will achieve them, but that is readily available on her website. I would rather remark on her capabilities of bringing Georgia together.
Many political leaders and candidates spend energy and time creating antagonisms between citizens who have different views. They have polarized our state and country to a point where it is uncomfortable for citizens like me. Abrams from the very beginning of her campaign has said she is not representing a unique or single part of Georgia, but all of Georgia. Her platform embraces the varied needs of people across Georgia.
Stacey Abrams is courageous because she has a sense of ethics that does not falter in the face of opposition. She is intelligent as she seeks information from many sources before making decisions. She is inventive in seeking solutions to problems that face Georgia. She is thoughtful in listening to the variety of people that make up our state of Georgia. She is a rare individual, and I would be proud to have her as my governor. She will put Georgia in a role of positive leadership.