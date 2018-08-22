Don’t like Pitts? Move on to next column
DEAR EDITOR:
Curious letter (Aug. 15) from Mr. Holcombe regarding “all of Leonard Pitts’ columns.” Never once does Holcombe attempt to refute a single factual claim by Pitts. Never once does he offer a scintilla of evidence that Pitts implies that “half [of America] are racists, etc.” We happen to have the highest regard for Pitts’ brilliant writing, so much so that we would love to see his column returned from its current weekday location to Sunday. Look, do what we do — if we cringe at what we regard as disturbing claims of a Rome News-Tribune columnist (think Cal Thomas), we just move on to the next column. We don’t advocate censorship of views with which we disagree.