Does parking proposal make good fiscal sense?
The new parking meter proposal will cost $209,000 in monies to come out of the Rome City budget. The parking meters will be in operation from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The parking fine for staying over one hour will be $10. The parking fine for staying over two hours will be $10. The fine for parking over two hours remaining the same as the parking fine for staying over one hour. The businessman receives better revenue in terms of customer turnover. This seems to make poor fiscal sense.
Thank you for your time and consideration.