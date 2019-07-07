DEAR EDITOR:
The State Bar of Georgia congratulates Robert L. Berry Jr., senior partner of Brinson Askew Berry Seigler Richardson & Davis LLP in Rome, on his recent appointment and installation as the newest member of the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Board of Directors.
Our technical colleges fulfill a vital role in the strength of Georgia’s economy by providing affordable, quality higher education to prepare students in a broad range of career programs. Mr. Berry’s service on the Georgia Northwestern Technical College board will benefit all seven of its campuses in Northwest Georgia.
Robert Berry’s acceptance of this appointment demonstrates his ongoing commitment to public service. His fellow Georgia lawyers wish him well in this new capacity of community and academic leadership.
Darrell Sutton
President, State Bar of Georgia