DEAR EDITOR:
Churches come and go, but I wanted to let people know about a new church here in Rome that has impressed me.
The Lighthouse is a non-denominational church which began in late August with a vision of authentic service, ministry, worship, discipleship, and Bible teaching. At the core of The Lighthouse is both global and local missions, including connecting with local organizations so that the light of Jesus’ love will shine on others.
In the month or so that I’ve been attending there, I have been impressed by the church’s willingness to get outside the four walls of the building to meet other’s needs and help people in the community who might be overlooked.
Harold Campbell
Cedartown