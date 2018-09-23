Celebrating Joe!
DEAR EDITOR:
Last Saturday, I proudly joined an enthusiastic Georgia River Network crowd as they presented Coosa River Basin Initiative (CRBI)’s Advocacy and Communications Coordinator Joe Cook with a lifetime achievement award, the Sally Bethea River Champion Award. Established in 2008 by Georgia River Network and only given every ten years, the award celebrates Sally Bethea, founding director of the Upper Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and tireless advocate for clean water in Georgia and beyond. Sally herself was there, as were Joe’s mother, sister, aunts, wife Leanne and daughter Ramsey. I went to represent CRBI in honor of Joe, but really looked forward to Joe’s roast as promised on the invitation. As one GRN roaster said, “There’s just so much material here…”
The roasts were disappointingly mild and soon became toasts cheerily delivered by scrappy Georgia river lovers of many stripes. They coursed through memories of adventure and fellowship shared with Joe over 14 summer Paddle Georgia trips; it’s hard to keep Joe off a pedestal in this crowd.
Joe, I regret that stage fright kept me from contributing juicy CRBI tales that night, though you did seem relieved. Instead, here’s a piece in your honor with gratitude for your work at CRBI and pride for the respect and influence you’ve earned across the state. It’s not much of a roast (there’s just too much material there…). Sit back, Joe, this one’s for you!
Your celebrants at GRN know you from Paddle Georgia and years of advocacy, but our relationship is locally grown. Soon after Gena Agnew introduced me to paddling 13 years ago, we joined a CRBI guided trip on the Etowah. I was entranced by your fluency in interpreting the river to us. Pointing out caves, Native American fish weirs and critters, you also explained how the farmland and developments that we passed affected the water that carried us. Your passion was compelling: I joined the CRBI Board of Directors and haven’t left yet.
Since then we’ve worked side by side with dedicated staff and volunteers at CRBI. We’ve raised funds, slung (and kissed) catfish, managed budgets, braved contentious meetings and shared victories, defeats and adventures, and even while you did this work for CRBI, your influence grew throughout the state. As you worked with Georgia River Network and the Georgia Water Coalition, your anchor remained at CRBI and we were glad.
I am among the thousands who have followed your paddle-powered journeys and these journeys have changed our lives. You taught us to explore in, on, around and under our rivers; we came to understand them with the intimacy of feet sunk in the sandy-mucky riverbed. That’s how casual appreciation for a natural resource turns into a lifetime-worthy investment. Passion for clean water propagates in the low areas, the river-bottom lands where civilization began. But of course you knew that all along.
Joe Cook, thank you for fostering two generations of informed, articulate and engaged water conservationists in Georgia. You so deserve this award; our river hats are off to you!
And to the Rome News-Tribune editor, if you choose to add a photo of Joe, make sure it’s one of those from two hairstyles ago; that’s how we know it’s him.