Cave Spring school’s pinto bean luncheon a success
I want to express my appreciation to the administration, faculty and staff at Cave Spring Elementary School for a most enjoyable Pinto Bean Luncheon on March 23. The smiles and warm greetings of Elizabeth, Danny, Allan and so many others made us feel more than welcome. In fact they made us think we were back home again. As a retired educator (teacher, principal, superintendent, RESA director) I know the time and hard work that goes into a production of this scope and effort.
I was twice blessed when I sat with two World War II veterans sharing food, fellowship and memories for over an hour. D.L. Shields is 101 years young and served in Europe. His baby brother, Luther, is a couple of weeks shy of 93 and served in the Pacific. Still sharp as tacks they spoke not of their war experiences but with pride of family and growing up in Floyd County.
The Shields brothers are poster boys for truly the Greatest Generation in our United States of America.
Again, thank you Cave Spring Elementary School for inviting us to share a few moments of the good found inside your doors. I am already looking forward to next year. To those of you who have never experienced the Pinto Bean Luncheon, see you there in 2019!