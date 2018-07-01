Can we feel the pain?
DEAR EDITOR:
Can we as Americans in these the United States not feel the pain of those seeking to find a better life? Remember we are a nation of immigrants. Do we not care if the present immigrants are housed in facilities like internment camps as the Japanese Americans were housed during WWII? Is this the American way as we did in the 1940’s? Can we feel the pain?
Are we repeating the horrors that we did to the indigenous people centuries ago? Are we repeating the horrors that established slavery on the soil of this country? Are we repeating the distrust of people who look different and spoke a different language as we did with American Japanese during WWII? Where are our feelings of love, compassion, and honor for our fellow persons?
The cry for social justice is loud and clear. Will we as American citizens agree to this authoritarian rule that is being thrust upon us, showing no compassion for human life or due process?
We must allow rules for justice to take place for people seeking asylum in this land of the free and the home of the brave. When due process is not carried out for noncitizens of the United States of America, the real citizens’ own freedom sits in grave danger. Must we allow this action taking place to stand as people cry out for freedom, hope and peace?
Being an American citizen comes with responsibility, We must speak loud and clear with a message to all citizens that this “wrong doing” has no place on the soil of the United States of America. We are on the nation’s stage and our voice must show love, kindness, fairness and trust. We must speak with a voice of hope and care that we will do better and share the pain that has been thrust upon these immigrants at our Southern border.
We borrow the land from “our great-grandchildren and the great- great.” We own nothing. We must live a life of saving for generations for all people. Spaces need to be provided for all people for generations to come. Disappointments come in effort to open spaces. Hurt and pain come. Yet it must be treated with love and compassion.
Understanding one’s fellow person is never easy. Feeling the neighbor’s pain is necessary. We must step out and let our opinions be known with knowledge that we are all God’s children. Love neighbors as one’s self. Actions carried out must provide space for neighbors to come. We cannot save seats.