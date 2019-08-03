DEAR EDITOR:
Yes, of course, you, who followed the former Governor’s logic that Medicaid would cost Georgians in the future, are getting a jolt!
Well, the future has arrived, Sen. Hufstetler and other Georgians who opposed taking $450 million offered in President Obama’s Affordable Care Act to set up a living and breathing Georgia Medicaid program. Be ye jolted!
Smart? No, it was a really dumb decision then not to take the feds’ financial offer. (Cash it was!) Now you will get what you chose! I was so disappointed then and now I am doubly disappointed because the money was there then for the taking! And now you and big ol’ Utah will get what you chose! A kick in the pants and a label: Dumb!
Susan Daniel
Rome