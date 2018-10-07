Attaining the dream takes more than wishful thinking
DEAR EDITOR:
As I journey throughout our city I see dreamers in each and every direction I look. There are dreamers patiently building and growing closer and closer to their dreams, and there are dreamers that have adopted a victimized mind state when it comes to chasing their true passions, feeling betrayed as if the world hasn’t delivered what it owes them. If humans are going to dream, then we must do it the right way.
Over the span of your life you have probably told a child or heard someone tell a child that the child can “grow up and be whatever they dream of being.” You may have even been told this yourself. As I have grown out of adolescence and into adulthood I catch myself shaking my head every time I hear yet another child’s ears filled with this gibberish. I dislike this statement for the simple fact that it never gets thoroughly explained. The truth is we, the citizens of the United States, are blessed to live in a free and capitalist country, and therefore it is true that we can truly be whatever we dream of being. Adults are unintentionally filling children’s ears with a hopeless sense of entitlement, because what parents aren’t thoroughly explaining is that it takes hard work, self-discipline and perseverance in order to reach one’s dreams. In telling these children that they can be “whatever they are willing to work for” not only do we have a better chance at instilling a goal-oriented, self-disciplined and self-motivated mindset amongst the generations to come, but also a humble and humanistic one.
No dream is ever too big or too small, nor is it ever too late to discover and passionately chase new dreams. With that being said, if we are going to chase the dream, then we must be willing to do whatever it takes to be willing to reach that dream. The world we live in is full of dreamers, but dreaming is easy: reaching that dream is the hard work.
Dreams wouldn’t be the same without the journey life takes us on while reaching them. It is important to always remember that this life is not about what you did, but only what you learned from it, and how it will help you grow further in your future. With great dedication comes great satisfaction.