Oh, Floyd County had a tax
E-I-E-I-O
And on that tax was another tax
E-I-E-I-O
With an ESPLOST here
A TSPLOST there
Here a SPLOST, there a SPLOST
Everywhere a SPLOST, SPLOST
Oh, Floyd County had a tax
E-I-E-I-O
Jerry Blalock
Cave Spring
