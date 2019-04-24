Letter to the editor

Oh, Floyd County had a tax

E-I-E-I-O

And on that tax was another tax

E-I-E-I-O

With an ESPLOST here

A TSPLOST there

Here a SPLOST, there a SPLOST

Everywhere a SPLOST, SPLOST

Oh, Floyd County had a tax

E-I-E-I-O

Jerry Blalock

Cave Spring