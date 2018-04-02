An argument about the Second Amendment’s intended meaning
In response to David Beall’s letter on the Second Amendment, I am surprised that Mr. Beall does not realize that the National Guard is the militia of this country. It is well-regulated by Federal law as well as Army and Air Force regulations, with oversight by the National Guard Bureau. This all stems from Article I, Section 9 of the Constitution which provides that Congress has the power to organize, arm and discipline the militia, and reserves to the State the appointment of officers and Authority of training according to the discipline prescribed by Congress. It seems obvious that with the Second Amendment, Congress had in mind that there would be a militia that they could regulate, but that they could not unilaterally disarm it. Had they believed otherwise, they would have omitted Article I, Section 9 altogether since both the Constitution and its accompanying Bill of Rights were presented and voted upon as a package at the same time.
Mr. Beall states that George Mason considered that only the people were the militia, and he is partially right. If he goes to any National Guard unit, he will see that the unit is composed of people, patriotic people, men and women who have volunteered and met strict physical, mental and training requirements. But the militia of the United States is certainly not a gaggle of individuals wielding guns of different makes and capabilities. It is the National Guard, manned, armed and trained according to the discipline prescribed by Congress and which serves both state and national governments proudly.