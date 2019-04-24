This is to the person or persons who stole my father's military plaque from his grave. This is given by the Veterans' Administration to the family on the death of a veteran.
He was in World War I and was injured during combat. He died in 1973 and the plaque has been there since then. How can anyone take this from a family? It cannot be replaced. It means so much to me, I am devastated.
It was taken from the Armuchee cemetery on Highway 27 North. If anyone knows anything about this, please contact the Floyd County Police Department. If you have it, just return it to the site. It can't mean anything to anybody except to get a few dollars.
I'm praying God will put it in your heart to do the right thing.
Betty Atkins
Rome