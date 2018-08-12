A peachy ‘thank you’
DEAR EDITOR:
The Kiwanis Club of Rome would like to sincerely thank the community of Rome and Floyd County for the generous support of the club’s annual Peach Sale fundraiser. This was the 11th year of the club’s annual peach sale. The club presold over 440 full boxes of peaches generating over $8,000 in proceeds, which will be used solely for scholarships to be given this year to local high school students.
“The Peach Sale fundraiser is something that is anticipated by this community, and we hope it’s at least partially because of the scholarships we are able to provide to our local students and not just because we are able to purchase high-quality, extremely fresh, delicious Georgia peaches. Whatever the reason, we’re extremely grateful for each peach purchase, big or small,” said Club President Keith Mickler.
For the second year in a row, the peaches were sourced from Jaemore Farms near Gainesville and picked no more than two days before they were delivered to State Mutual Stadium on July 27 for distribution by the club.
The Kiwanis Club of Rome has been proudly serving the Rome/Floyd County area since 1919 and meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at noon at Bella Roma Grill. Guests and visitors are always welcome at any meeting.
“We are always looking for people who want to help serve the children of this community and make an immediate and meaningful impact on their lives,” says John Pillsbury, membership coordinator and president elect. “Please join us at our next meeting to learn about Kiwanis, our club, and how you can get involved.” The club can be contacted at kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com for more information.