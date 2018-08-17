GUEST COLUMN: The greatest war of our life
There are so many things happening in this post modern world. Some are very positive, but in my mind I see this cosmos — world of order God created— as chaos — a world of disorder the evil one has seduced man to create.
This summer I visited the Grand Canyon and saw the handprint of God. A day later, I walked down the Las Vegas Strip and saw the handprint of Satan.
Just think, if one gets the right numbers he or she could become a millionaire. Yet, who wants to be a millionaire when billions of people are living at or below the poverty level.
I admire what LeBron James is doing in his home town by starting a school and for all who finish it they will have their college education paid for by Lebron.
However, that is an exception to the rule. When we love the world systems: money, power, fame and gratifying the flesh more than God. When we’re more influenced by those systems we become more independent of God and more self-content and self-centered. And it is dangerous when you become your own judge and jury.
For example, we live in a society where if enough people will vote for a particular thing it becomes law — but that does not necessary make it right in the eyes of God.
We live as if there is no reaping of what we sow.
I believe the greatest war of our life is within us because the end determines our destination in eternity. The challenge is will you have faith in God and live for him or will you submit to the evil, the worldly systems which kill, steal, and destroy? Remember, we live in this world but we should not be of this world.
“For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world. And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth forever” (1 John 2:16-17).
Be mindful we are God’s crown creation, fearfully and wonderfully made. He made the world for our benefit and enjoyment. He wants us to enjoy life and the fruits of our labor. From theatre, art, entertainment and sports, all should be enjoyed with temperance. Then there are things like criminal activities and lust, greed and pride. We must simply be sure that as we enjoy the good things of the world that we do not make the things of this world our God. The greatest joy of life should be knowing God and being in a relationship with Him. The true and living God must be first in our lives or He may choose not to be in our lives at all.
So what is our resolve?
Apostle Paul explains it like this: “This I say then, Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfil the lust of the flesh. For the flesh lusteth against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh: and these are contrary the one to the other: so that ye cannot do the things that ye would” (Galatians 5:16-17).
God made us free mortal agents so let us choose to live for God for in the end we win.
The Rev. Carey N. Ingram is the pastor at Lovejoy Baptist Church.