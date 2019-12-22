We’d like to thank our three outgoing Rome commissioners and welcome those who will soon step into their roles.
To Evie McNiece, Milton Slack and Bill Irmscher — we’d like to thank you for your time and efforts and the service you’ve provided for this community.
To Bonny Askew, Mark Cochran and Jim Bojo — we’re looking forward to working with you as we move into the new year, and new decade.
We’d also like to welcome back returning mayor of Cave Spring Rob Ware, we’re looking forward to working with you again.
And now on to what appears to be a rough and tumble election season coming up quickly as the new year approaches.
We’ve got a U.S. House seat, the sheriff’s race, as well as the rumors of challengers for the clerk of court position, which could all be decided by the May primary. And even if they’re not decided then, it will only seem like a brief respite before the November presidential election.
Don’t forget, there’s a Superior Court judgeship in there but that nonpartisan race will also be decided in May. So far, only one person has come out saying they’ll run for that post.
We’ll know where we stand in March when qualifying rolls around. Do we expect a few surprises as we work our way toward that date? Yes, yes we do.
Impeachment
The U.S. House vote, which took place almost entirely down party lines, added President Donald Trump as third on the list of presidents in U.S. history to be impeached. History lesson: The other two are Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868.
The president was impeached on two charges — abusing his presidential power and obstructing Congress — concerning the allegations that he withheld U.S. aid to Ukraine in order to pressure that government to investigate the son of a political rival.
And the political theater continues on an unprecedented scale, but much of it plays out like a reboot.
This week our former state representative, U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, compared the proceedings to the trial of Jesus. Here’s the quote:
“During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”
And the internet went wild.
But, again, it’s not new theater. And it’s not the first time the Pontius Pilate comparison has been made in an impeachment proceeding. Here’s proof, according to The Atlantic’s Yoni Appelbaum.
On a Twitter post, Appelbaum stated:
“That time Andrew Johnson compared his congressional opponents to those who brought Jesus before Pontius Pilate. I swear, some days it feels as though we’re just reliving 1868.” Along with the post was a bit of text, which appear to be a transcript from Johnson’s impeachment proceedings.
While it certainly was dramatically posed, House Democrats made a very similar assertion during the impeachment proceedings of Bill Clinton.
For instance, Steny Hoyer of Maryland, who is now House Majority Leader, described the proceedings as:
“A Pontius Pilate-like act, presumably designed to rationalize the profoundly precedent-setting action that this House now contemplates.”
And that’s not all.
Jim McDermott, a Democrat who represented Washington’s 7th District at that time, described the fact that then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich wasn’t present at the proceedings thus:
“The lack of leadership reminds me of Pontius Pilate who washed his hands at the crucifixion.”
Both of those quotes are in the Congressional Record, available on Congress.gov.
Along with Hollywood, the political arena could use some fresh ideas.
So now, as the curtain opens on the Republican-controlled Senate, we can expect this act of the play to be as predictable as the previous acts. We’ll see if Mr. Pilate has a recurring role.
This week we'd like to give thanks to:
Mel& Mimi’s for giving $1,200 to Community Kitchen as part of a special project to give back to the community.
Girl Scout Troop 13399 for donating a refurbished doll house, which they worked on for months, to the Exchange Club Family Resource Center.
River City Bank joining forces with Smoothie King to give 700 cans of food to the local Community Kitchen.
The kindergartners at St. Mary’s donating items to the Open Door Children’s Home.
And those who have donated to our annual ball and book drive — which continues until Dec. 27. Bring in an unwrapped ball or book of any kind to our front office at 305 E. Sixth Ave. The donations go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia.
Thank you for reading.