Citizens have been on a political roller coaster for the last two years as a parade of candidates have attempted to sway them in choosing the next leaders of the great State of Georgia. As Floyd County voters head to the polls between now and Election Day, Nov. 6, they have — depending on voting jurisdiction — upwards of 20 candidates and a handful of amendments.
Here are some we call to your attention:
GOVERNOR: In the wild ride that has been the governor’s race, the herd has at last been culled to three. We believe the choice is obvious, obvious because Gov. Nathan Deal, who leaves Georgia in top form economically and culturally, must be succeeded by one who will continue this record.
With experience in the private sector, Legislature and the executive branch, and his record of conservative leadership, Brian Kemp is best equipped to continue the successes this state has seen under Gov. Deal. Kemp will champion small business, defend the Second Amendment and strive to keep taxes in check.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR: Kemp can’t do it alone. He needs an ally in the lieutenant governor’s office, and Georgians would be well-served by putting Republican Geoff Duncan, a former state lawmaker and small businessman, in that position.
With power over committee assignments, the lieutenant governor has enormous influence over which bills see the light of day. Duncan is a team player, having learned the importance of teamwork as a professional baseball player. His campaign theme of policy over politics is one that all elected officials would do well to practice. His temperament is one that will take advantage of the talents each senator brings to the table so that they can solve Georgia’s problems, not create new ones. He’s also correct in believing that many of the problems we face are best solved at the local level rather than adding another layer of big government.
As Duncan accurately observes, it was under conservative leadership that Georgia fully funded K-12 education, has a 3.8 percent unemployment rate and cut everyone’s personal income taxes.
ATTORNEY GENERAL: On Nov. 6, Georgians will also decide who to elect as Georgia’s attorney general, a position that acts as legal advisor to the executive branch, among many other responsibilities. Gov. Deal appointed Republican Chris Carr to the position in 2016 to fill the unexpired term of Sam Olens, who had stepped down to pursue other endeavors. Carr cut his teeth as Sen. Johnny Isakson’s chief of staff for six years, and continues to practice the valuable lessons learned from Georgia’s senior senator — a calm, reasonable, effective approach to the issues of the day. He followed that job as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development from where he helped facilitate 1,069 projects across the state that represent approximately $14.4 billion in investment and the creation of more than 84,000 jobs.
With a record of helping Georgia be the number one state for business, and his strong defense of transparency in supporting the state’s sunshine laws, Carr deserves to be elected to a full four-year term as attorney general.
***
Closer to home we have:
DISTRICT 52, GEORGIA SENATE: Chuck Hufstetler is a firm and steady leader in the Georgia Senate. Seeking re-election to his fourth 2-year term he has served this district with integrity and honesty. We wish we had more elected officials like him. He is a conservative that looks out for all Georgians, not just those with an R but also those with a D or other political party designation. Hufstetler was elected finance chair in 2017 and his committee passed the first income tax rate cut in Georgia since its inception in 1934.
Prior to his election to the state senate he served Rome and Floyd County well as a Floyd County Commissioner.
We encourage you to vote to re-elect Chuck Hufstetler and so he can continue the financial leadership our state needs to continue being one of the best in the country.
DISTRICT 13, GEORGIA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: Katie Dempsey serves quietly and with dignity as Rome’s representative in the 13th district of the Georgia House of Representatives. You’re not likely to hear her out making lots of loud comments that offend, but that does not mean she is not working hard. She does work hard. Her heart is serving the needs of our fellow citizens that suffer with mental health issues. She also has a place in her heart for children in foster care and the families that make their homes available. Both the governor and Speaker call upon Katie Dempsey many times during the session for help on a variety of issues. We can all be proud of the support she offers our community and state leaders.
We encourage voters to re-elect Katie Dempsey and keep a leader busy for Rome and the entire state of Georgia.
FLOYD COUNTY COMMISSIONER POST 1: Rhonda Wallace has proven to be a determined leader and was elected by her fellow commissioners to serve as Chair. She serves with distinction locally and across Georgia in a variety of roles with the County Commissioners Association. Rome and Floyd County are facing many big issues that will need the leadership that Rhonda Wallace can provide. She works hard at understanding the impact of the many items the county faces and is respectful of all parties. She wants what is best for all citizens and families of Rome and Floyd County.
We encourage voters to re-elect Rhonda Wallace.
U.S. CONGRESS, 14th DISTRICT: Tom Graves serves this district well. He listens and takes our ideas to Washington and expresses them to leaders in the House of Representatives. We do wish he would hold more town hall meetings so local people could make more of their thoughts known.
We do need to re-elect Tom Graves to the US Congress and we encourage you to support our congressman.