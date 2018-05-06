Good options for Floyd County Superior Court
Floyd County voters are indeed fortunate to have two very highly qualified candidates seeking to fill the judgeship being vacated by retiring Senior Judge Tambra Colston. It’s not often that voters get to elect a judge since most leave office before their term expires and the governor makes the selection without citizens getting a vote (however the governor does seek local advice from attorneys and other community leaders).
Local attorney Emily Matson and Assistant District Attorney Kay Ann Wetherington are seeking the open position. Both have run highly visible and professional and respectful campaigns. One thing is for sure, each candidate has worked harder than any recent candidate for any elected position we can remember.
They are both highly qualified and this is refreshing, as sometimes this is not the case. Each one brings real-world experience to the job and each has their own strengths and weaknesses.
We believe this race is too evenly matched for the newspaper to endorse either. We think that either will be a good judge and, while only one can win the seat, neither is a loser. There will most likely be a judgeship open in the future and we suspect the one who does not win this race will win the next.
Our advice to both candidates is to keep working hard and for voters to seek all the information needed to cast the vote of your choice.
Judges play an important role in the life of our community and we should all be thankful that we have two highly qualified candidates.