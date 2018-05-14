Dancing, chicken wings and an open bar: My first Adult Prom
Every year there's a big local party called "A Night to Remember: An Adult Prom." It's a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association. And every year I get invited to go but I've never gone.
Here's why. I see photos from the event and it always seemed like everyone was dressed really fancy — like in tuxedos and long sparkly gowns — and I imaged it was this snooty, expensive function. Now y'all know how I feel about the sort of events where you're required to dress up. I hate 'em. I'm happiest when I can show up somewhere in a tshirt and shorts and my camo crocs that everyone makes fun of.
But anyhow, my friends Tannika Wester, Ghee Wilson, Bryan Mullins and several other well-known locals were in the Prom Court lineup this year. Those people are asked to raise money ahead of the event and the man and woman who raise the most money are crowned prom king and queen.
So I decided to go. Grudgingly.
Let me add here that the entire event (and it's pretty big) is planned and carried out only by a handful of volunteers. Every year the event has a theme and this year's theme was an aviation theme. So the tickets looked like little boarding passes and some of the organizers and hosts were dressed like flight attendants. The event was held at the big hangar at the Richard Russell Airport. They carried out the theme well.
However, let me get this out of the way now, there was no air circulating in that hangar. This weekend happened to be extremely hot and the prom started at 7 p.m. There was no air conditioning in the hangar and there were these tiny overhead fans that made no difference whatsoever. I had thought they'd have big industrial fans in there but they didn't. So you've got all these people dressed up in jackets and ties and long dresses and they're all sweating profusely.
Secondly, there was a table for catered food but when my group got to the food, all that was there was cold meatballs and these aluminum containers of burnt chicken wings stuck to the bottom. While we waited, a server took one of the containers away but came back later with the same container of burnt wings stuck to the bottom. I was told this was because of a communication error.
As y'all can imagine I was pretty tore up about the food. BUT the organizers had wisely thought to have food trucks just outside the hangar. So my friends and I went outside, bought our food and brought it back in. Crisis averted.
Now to all the positives.
There was a bar set up with free beer and wine. Plus, there were servers pushing little beer and wine carts around and serving the guests. So there was no shortage of alcohol.
A DJ was on stage playing music. From the very first song people got out on the dance floor and never left. It felt like one big dance party.
Remember back when I thought it was a snooty, high-fallutin' event? Well it's NOT. These people show up in their fancy clothes but once that music starts playing, the jackets and ties come off, the ladies kick off their heels and everyone piles onto the dance floor.
The organizers — led by Charisse Durham — had thought to buy lots of flip flops for anyone who wanted more comfortable footwear to dance in. I know several women who were grateful for that.
It was so great to see all these locals supporting the Alzhiemer's Association just by being there and having a good time, from city officials to members of law enforcement, lawyers, doctors, business owners and regular people like you and me. Ben Winkelman from the ECO Center was there, Gorg Hubenthal from The Foundry (whose wife Mindy was up for prom queen), Matt Plant, Dave Roberson, County Clerk Erin Elrod and her husband Brandon, Chase and Carrie Watterson, Rob and Crystal Byars, Emily Blanton, Joe Dowdy, Amy Weaver, Rachel Rogers, Brooks Mathis, and of course I saw my arch nemesis City Manager Sammy Rich there who always tries to attend these community events.
Almost everyone was on the dance floor at some point. The DJ did a fantastic job of selecting music that kept everyone wanting to stay out there and dance. People were laughing and dancing and it really seemed like everyone was having a great time.
Tannika Wester and that clown Ghee Wilson were crowned prom king and queen for each raising the most money for the event.
Oh, let me add here that my dance partner for most of the night was this very cool girl who I have no idea what her name is. I know her from a mentorship program we did together at Rome Middle School and I know she works at the ECO Center so if you see her there please tell her I said she's a fantastic dancer.
I MAY have had one or two alcoholic beverages so this is a blanket apology in case I was obnoxious to anyone....or should I say more obnoxious than normal. But as my friend Scot Dean said, I was merely the victim of an open bar. So when you think about it, it's really the organizers' fault if I acted like a fool.
Anyhow, I take back everything I ever thought about the Adult Prom. It's a GOOD time. If you've never been, I encourage you to go next year. And if you're a local business, get in touch with the organizers now and find out how you can be part of the next event because a lot of community residents attend. It's a great way to get your name out there AND support the Alzheimer's Association. I think they raised more than $40,000 this year, which is great.
I'll see y'all there next year...hopefully at a venue that has some air conditioning.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune