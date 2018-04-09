Crawling Back to Connie: an apology and a cry for help
Well it looks like I'm gonna have to eat some humble pie.
Y'all know that in past columns I have ridiculed my friend Connie for her addiction to estate sales.
I've written disparagingly about the fact that Connie simply cannot stop herself from seeking out the best bargains at estate sales and sometimes yard sales — although if you tell her that, she'll turn up her nose like she's too good for a yard sale.
If you see her, ask "you been to any yard sales lately, Connie" and she'll bark back "ESTATE sales." Because somehow buying dead people's belongings is better than buying living people's ones.
But anyhow, I've chronicled Connie's addiction to estate sales for about a year now and her subsequent ATTEMPT to quit. But she always backslides. She doesn't have the space for all the...treasures...she finds at these sales so a few months ago she swore up and down that she was quitting the estate sale biz for good.
Then come to find out, she was sneakin' off early on Saturday mornings — husband and trailer in tow — to seek out the best bargains across the county.
And she had no shame about it either. She'd proudly text me about the deal she got on an original 1977 so-and-so or a vintage what-have-you. So, Connie never really wanted to quit. She wanted her family to THINK she was making an effort but deep down she can't get that monkey off her back. She gets a high from haggling and finding bargains. She can't give it up.
But that was great for me because it made for very entertaining columns.
Well all that is background for what I'm fixin' to confess.
I need Connie to take me estate sale-ing. I need her to teach me her ways.
I never thought I'd say those words but here we are.
I'm looking for a few antique or just cool looking pieces of furniture or decor and I'm poor so I can't afford to just go pay full price for stuff.
The thing is that although I hate to admit it, Connie has a GREAT eye for this stuff. She finds the coolest pieces.
And now I gotta go crawling back to her after making fun of her for so long.
Sure I could show up at an estate sale and just throw money at people and haul off their dead granddaddy's antique trunk. But that's not the point. I need guidance.
Connie is a master at what she does. She can find the most amazing pieces that you wouldn't even realize was there. Or she might find something that you'd never even consider buying but somehow, under Connie's watchful gaze, it turns out to be the coolest thing you ever saw. And she bought it for pennies on the dollar.
So this is my public apology to Connie and my heartfelt request.
Take me to some estate sales, Connie. I promise to wake up as early as you need me to. I promise to not question your taste or your methods. I promise to never pay more than you tell me to. And I promise to take your side in future arguments with your daughter, Ansley.
Just tell me where to be, how much or how little to say and what to wear. I'll do it. I'll be your pupil. I'll stand back and watch you work your magic in front yards, garages and living rooms across the county.
So what if it costs me my dignity and self respect? It'll be worth it if I end up with an antique church pew or a rustic stand-alone pantry. I'll take back every mean thing I ever said to you if it means you can help me find a vintage metal bed or an antique mantle.
I'll be like a little sponge, soaking up the decades of knowledge you possess when it comes to swindling families out of their most beloved possessions which then end up gathering dust and cobwebs in your storage building.
I take back all the terrible things I said about you and I'm ready to learn...if you'll have me.
...
If Connie forgives me and agrees to become my estate sale mentor, y'all might see me early on Saturday mornings standing at a local estate sale watching the master at work.
Pray for me.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune.