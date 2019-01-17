Anthropologist and influential author of African American litterateur Zora Neale Hurston was born Jan. 7, 1891, in Notasulga, Alabama, the daughter of John Hurston and Lucy Potts Hurston. The family moved to Eatonville, Florida, in 1894.
Established in 1887, Eatonville is the nation’s first incorporated black township. Zora always considered Eatonville home. She described it as, “…a city of five lakes, three croquet courts, three hundred brown skins, three hundred good swimmers, plenty guavas, two schools and no jailhouse.” At the porch of the village store she saw black men and women telling colorful, charming stories. This was a culturally affirming environment and greatly influenced her writing.
Hurston arrived in New York in 1925, when the Harlem Renaissance was at its zenith. She promptly rose to prominence among the leading artists and intellectuals of the Harlem Renaissance.
I used to live in Winter Park, Florida, not far from Eatonville. My children, both of whom were in elementary school at the time, were active in scouting. One year, the Citrus Girl Scout Council awarded a patch to any girls who attended the Zora Neal Hurston Festival, held in Eatonville every January in observance of Zora’s birthday. We decided to go to the festival.
The festival featured a storyteller who was the recently retired head librarian from the University of South Carolina. An African American woman, she told Uncle Remus stories in proper dialect. The fact that the festival featured Uncle Remus stories is significant because the stories known in the American south as “Uncle Remus” stories are not ours. Those wonderful stories originated in the West Indies.
Around noon, the storyteller announced that there would be a one-hour lunch break. My daughter and I determined we would walk through town, find something for lunch and bring it back to the festival for a picnic.
St. Lawrence AME Church was selling box lunches and so we decided to get lunch there. Right outside the church, a lady greeted us and said, “We are celebrating our church’s 100th anniversary.” In April, 1882, Lewis Lawrence gave land for the establishment of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The church was later named St. Lawrence AME Church.
The lady who greeted us said, “The church is not open to the public today, but would you like to go inside?” Proudly she escorted us into the church sanctuary. Striking, colorful folk art featuring African Americans adorned the walls, colorful scenes from the Bible were painted on large wooden boards.
Surprised that we enjoyed the paintings so much, our tour guide asked, “Do you like them?”
“Yes ma’am. These are magnificent!”
“These paintings were in the basement of the church,” she said, “and everybody wanted to destroy them. But I convinced them to clean ’em up and hang ’em in the church. These paintings are 100 years old.”
We took the box lunches back to the festival and had our picnic. The storyteller returned from lunch and mesmerized her audience with more Uncle Remus stories. We enjoyed several more stories and then went home. The next week at my daughter’s Brownie meeting, after telling the troop all about the festival, she got her patch.
The Zora Neale Hurston Festival was a great celebration of Eatonville’s most famous resident. The absolute highlight of the day was our visit to St. Lawrence AME Church. It was serendipitous because we just went there to get a box lunch. Ultimately, we were pleasantly surprised with an invitation to visit the sanctuary, not open to the public, to see that 100 year old African folk art! It was a privilege and I’ll never forget that artwork. You can never go wrong with folk art like that.
