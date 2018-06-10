You need to quit your meanness
That was one of Samuel Porter Jones favorite topics to preach on, along with “I hate theology and botany, but love religion and flowers.” Sam preached those messages from Toronto to the Gulf of Mexico and from Boston to San Francisco. But hold on, I’m getting ahead of myself.
Sam Jones was born in Oak Bowery, Alabama, and moved to Cartersville when he was 12 years old, after his mother passed away. Sam’s father was an attorney and a real estate entrepreneur, and following is his father’s footsteps, Sam was admitted to the bar in 1868.
Sam had married Laura McElwain from Kentucky during the last days of the Civil War, but in 1872, he found his law practice wrecked and his marriage in trouble, all because of his addiction to alcohol. He promised his father on his death bed that he would quit drinking, and he was able to keep that promise, with a few slips now and then.
Sam’s grandfather was a Methodist minister, as was his great grandfather and four uncles. At this time in his life Sam was driving freight wagons and stoking a furnace for 12 hours a day at a nearby plant. He dwelled on the promise he had made his father and entered the ministry.
All the conference had to offer was five run down churches in the Van Wert circuit that had only been able to scrape up $65 for the support of their pastor the year before. Sam accepted the job and moved to Van Wert with a Bible, a book of Spurgeon’s sermons, a wife, one child (they eventually had seven, although one died as an infant), a bob-tailed pony and eight dollars in cash. He was deep in debt and too poor to buy food, so he would take his family to visit members of his congregation and eat with them stating, “If we can’t get our grub raw, we’ll take it cooked.”
Sam had an uncompromising bluntness about him that shocked many of his parishioners and his bosses at the association. He once was asked to pray for a wealthy farmer who was dying. Sam told him, “I’ll pray for your soul, but not your life, because you never did anything to make it worth saving.”
Sam’s fiery attacks on the shortcomings of his circuit jolted them from apathy and it began to grow rapidly. In later writings his wife said the second year revivals broke out all over his charge and his salary was around $700.
In 1875, he was moved to Rome to take over the Desoto circuit. He lived for a short time in a makeshift parsonage where Publix now stands, but soon took residence on the first floor of 733 Avenue A, which still stands. (Allow me to run a rabbit here. Jim Morrison’s great grandparents and father lived at 715 Avenue A. We may have to check that street out for other notable characters in our history.) At first his scathing sermons drove some of his congregation away, but the church board couldn’t shut him up. Then the people started coming in droves, and Sam got drunk.
One of the members of Trinity Methodist told me when he found out that I was researching a piece on Sam, that when Sam was drunk the men of the church stayed up all night and prayed for him, and that turned him around for good. His writings indicate this was a fact. He said he realized the pulpit was not a prison, and overcame his weakness for alcohol.
Sam came back and said, “I always hated shams, humbugs and cheats. And of all the humbugs that ever cursed the universe, I reckon the religious humbug is the humbuggiest.”
Sam hated liquor. He would scream at the ones that sold, made or drank it. In 1875 Rome’s city fathers issued licenses to a dozen saloons on Broad Street alone, and heard the scathing wrath from the pulpit as Sam took them to task.
But he loved Rome. In later years he would return and preach revivals, and since Rome had no church that would hold the crowd he drew, he preached in the old Rounsaville brothers’ cotton warehouse on East First Street between East Second and East Third Avenue. In 1897 he preached in the Howel Cotton Warehouse, delivering a sermon titled the “Shams and the Genuine.” He sent a group of followers in Rome to knock on every door in town, and when the householder came to the door, they would shout “You’re all going to Hell!”
He was small and lean, a dark, intense man whose speaking presence was all but impossible to resist. The Methodist board just let him do his own thing, realizing he was a good fundraiser as well as a tremendous talent. On one occasion a state board member was contacted by a church and told, “Something is wrong with Sam. It’s like he had a seizure, or a stroke.” The board member replied, “Just get him to preaching and he’ll be all right.”
In 1880, at a conference held in Rome, Sam was made agent of a failing orphanage in Decatur that was hopelessly in debt to the tune of $16,000. Sam took off on a local fundraising tour of the Rome district which included appearances at Adairsville, Calhoun, Jackson’s Chapel, Cave Spring, Evans’ Chapel, Dalton and Marietta. At Newnan, court was cancelled to hear him preach, and two jury members were converted. Oh yeah, the debt was relieved, and a new brick building was erected. For the next 11 years, Sam was a checkbook for the orphanage.
Sam left Rome for the Newberne circuit in Newton County. Populist orator and statesman Tom Watson wrote admiringly of him, “How he did hammer the brethren! How he did peel the ‘amen corner,’ how he did smash their solemn self-conceit, their peaceful co-partnership with the Almighty, their placid conviction that they were the trustees of the New Jerusalem.”
I knew this would be a two part story… so next week we’ll see what Sam does when he goes Big Time and travels coast to coast.
Mike Ragland is a former Cave Spring city councilman and a retired Rome police major. His most recent book is "Living with Lucy."