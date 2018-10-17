This morning, when I was supposed to be writing my column, I was spending time clearing old emails out of my box. Comcast had let me know that I was almost out of room and procrastination determined that I should begin clearing some space right then, rather than working on writing. Fall is a particularly busy time for me and I often recognize ways that I could have better prepared myself for the influx of responsibilities, had I been looking ahead. Clearing room in my inbox is one of those things that I could have done when I had a little more free time available, but I didn’t. Of course, I delete as much as I can each day as the worthless notes stack up, but a backlog is inevitable as the “then important” notes become the “no longer matter” notes. And so, while I have more pressing items to address, I instead find myself scrolling through the old junk, looking for what to dispose.
Part of what makes fall a busy time for me is the load of big projects that come my way at this time of the year. I’m thankful for the work, always, but it also taxes me and my equipment. I love my Macbook Pro computer and I ask a lot of it. I’ve had it for a long time (I’m afraid to count how many years) and it has been a true workhorse. Design files are usually large and I often need to run multiple demanding programs all at once. Insert loving pats on my computer right now because it has always powered right along with me, and I appreciate it. But critical to keeping it humming along is to periodically show my love by removing unneeded files and clearing space for new things coming down the pike. It always makes me feel good to know that I have opened up room for new work, and I know the computer must breathe a sigh of relief, too. If I didn’t do it the computer would have crashed under the weight of it all a long time ago.
Recently, some girlfriends and I were talking about the ways that we fail to make room for people and passions and practices in our lives. We are generally on overload in the distraction category, aren’t we? Between television, social media, bad habits, toxic people and inefficient methods, who has time in a day to pick up an instrument, read a book, start a class, begin an exercise routine or seek out new relationships? We often end up isolated and unable to jump out of the proverbial ruts we are stuck in. After all, change is hard. If we don’t make the effort to break the pattern, it can start to feel a little like a “Groundhog Day” scenario as we go through the motions day after day.
I, sadly, tend to be a bit of a pack rat. I pack my time with activities and leave little time available for clearing clutter from my life. I am the queen of saying, “I’ll take care of that later.” If I let things get too out of hand, it can leave me feeling backlogged and overwhelmed, and that is one of the worst feelings in the world! When I don’t make room in my schedule for making room in my life, I get over-packed in a hurry. In order to create the habit of writing this column each week, I have had to clear a block of time to spend doing it. It isn’t always easy, but I enjoy it greatly and am always glad when I look back on all of the new things I have been able to explore and discuss with you all.
If we hope to bring new things into our lives, we have to clear out some old stuff. We have to clear the backlog of things that we do by rote to make room for a fresh outlook. If we want to start a new healthy habit, we have to make time for it, which usually involves eliminating a less healthy one. If we want to find a new relationship we have to clear space for that person to occupy, even if it just feels symbolic, and sometimes that involves letting go of less-than-positive relationships. Ultimately, opening time and space to fill allows us to fill that time and space with fresh new things.
Thinking about the need for clearing room has led me to think about how we can make room in our hearts and heads for a fresh outlook, too. When we get settled in a rut of a line of thinking, there is no room for seeing things a different way. We load ourselves with the information that falls in line with the trench we have dug and we can’t even begin to see over the edge to a new horizon. That trench is a comfortable spot, remember change is hard, but if we don’t open some space in our head and heart for other thoughts, we will cease to grow in our understanding of the world around us. I know, I make this point a lot, but as long as I am daily shown how we are prone to shut each other down and out, I am going to keep saying it. Look for ways that you can make room in your time, space, head and heart and see what new things are able to show up and fill you up with new experiences and a fresh outlook. Your life will be all the richer for it.