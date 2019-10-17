Recently I read an article in Forks Over Knives magazine which explained why dairy should be avoided, particularly for those who have arthritis. The writer said dairy sets us up with inflammation. Arthritis is an inflammatory condition as are so many other diseases. I’d read enough. Right that moment I decided I’d learn how vegans eat and make those changes to my diet. I am motivated to make those changes, extreme though they may be, to my diet. So far, so good. I’m enjoying the journey and learning to make some delicious meals.
Riding my bike is a favorite activity from which, earlier this year, I was sidelined because of arthritis in my left knee. Eventually it got better and I am thrilled I was able to resume bike riding. However, the knee hurts every day and this is evidently how it is going to be. If not eating dairy would make a difference, I’m happy to comply with that recommendation.
You cannot spell think without ‘thin’I’m always noticing words and plays on words. Recently it dawned on me, you cannot spell think without thin, so I think about everything I eat. I wrote about it in my journal that afternoon and it has been a primary focus of mine ever since.
The other day I thought a bagel with cream cheese sounded good. Wait. I don’t eat dairy anymore. A chocolate chip cookie? Not only does it have refined sugar, which I do not eat, it has eggs in it. See what I mean? I think about everything I eat.
Healthy eating is complicated
I continue to be keenly aware that there is much more to being a vegetarian that just not eating meat. I am mindful that being vegan is far more involved than not eating dairy. Dairy includes, but is not limited to, eggs, butter, sour cream, yogurt, cheese, cream cheese, cottage cheese, and ice cream, whipping cream and coffee creamer. Not eating dairy includes thinking about what is in something whereby you’d be eating dairy. For instance, pancakes in which the batter may very well have eggs.
Forks Over Knives takes vegan and turns it up several notches. It advocates not eating anything processed, and in that they include all oils. I thought olive oil was healthy, but it is made from processed olives. I was reading the labels on some very healthy salad dressings, but they were made with olive oil. See what I mean about thinking about everything I eat?
The ultimate fact of which I’m keenly aware is that eating vegetables and fruit essentially means eating organic produce. I’ve found ways to do that which don’t involve cashing in my 401(k) to buy groceries.
I am keeping a journal and learning how to make some great recipes. This whole endeavor is very important to me. I notice what people are eating. When I go to a restaurant, and notice how people are eating, I find myself thinking, “How can you eat that?”
As for implementing these great changes to my diet, I know this isn’t a phase I will soon fly through. My persistent emphasis is, “You cannot spell think without thin, so I think about everything I eat.” Healthy eating is complicated, but it sure is worth learning how to do. Applying that knowledge is important. Making sustainable changes to my diet is imperative to me. Here I go!