Worshipping the golden calf may keep us from being ready.
When Moses ascended Mount Sinai because he had to go away to seek God’s instructions to the problems that he was having with the people of Israel, the Hebrew people became restless during Moses’ 40-day absence up on the mountain. Aaron was left in charge of a group of people who had just come out of Egypt and were beginning to wonder if maybe they would be better off back in Egypt making bricks without straw.
Moses did not tell them when he would be back, but he did let them know that he had important business to seek God about and would return. He spoke to the Israelites just as Jesus spoke to his disciples when he went back to the Father after saying I will return, and in the meantime, I am leaving you an assignment.
Aaron was not accustomed to leading a group of rebellious followers. He had seen how Moses dealt with them and just assumed that it would be an easier task. He was not aware of how many times Moses became frustrated with the Israelites. After days of Moses being away, Aaron was about to have a meltdown as different people approached him with their frustrations, anxieties and their advice.
After Aaron was worn down miserably, he was willing to do almost anything to keep his sanity. The Israelites approached Aaron about building something that they could worship. They “beseeched Aaron to make them an observable God so they could worship it.” (Exodus 32-7) Aaron knew better because Moses had instructed him to keep law and order, moral standard, and to be conservative with their behavior and thinking.
Moses stayed too long for Aaron to hold out. He began to listen to the clatter of voices making noise in his ears causing him to cave, walking away from all of the instructions, teachings and examples left by his Brother Moses. He went along with the idea of building a golden calf so the people would be able to see what they were worshiping. He forgot who he was following, just as many of us have forgotten in our present-day situation.
Aaron told them, “Tear off the gold rings which are in the ears of your wives, your sons, and your daughters and bring them to me.” (Exodus 32: 2) Aaron began collecting all the gold necklaces, bracelets, rings of gold that belonged to the people. They graciously gave up the items that at one time had value to them, just to have some idol object in front of them to worship. They felt great about the Golden Calf that they could touch and see daily and had almost forgotten about their God.
After the 40 days on Mount Sinai, Moses finally returned and what he found was unbelievable and crushing to his spirit. There, sitting in the middle of the camp, was the golden calf that had been made from melted down gold.
Aaron had thrown away all of his teaching and had followed orders from the people whom he was to lead. Aaron and his helper had collected all of the precious gold that the people had at one time cherished to wear as their jewelry. Not only was the golden calf placed there front and center, but the Israelites immediately began to dance lewdly around it and to worship it as an idol. When Moses came down from the mountain, he was furious. Although the Hebrew people were punished, Aaron was only admonished.
Is our Moses staying away too long and are the conservative evangelical Christians and other believers building a calf in the absence of our Moses? Have we worn our religious leaders down to a point that they have become weary and are about to faint?
Are the spiritual leaders in our community, state and country helping to gather the gold trinkets, bracelets, watches, rings, and necklaces in order to help us build that statue that we can idolize and feel it? Are our spiritual and political leaders dancing lewdly around the shiny bling with us the followers? Are we worshiping “stuff”?
I never thought that there would be a day when the conservative evangelical Christians would allow money, lying, stealing, child abuse and corruption to be okay with them. Never thought that there would be a day when that group would not have a moral compass to guide them. Never thought that there would come a day when the directions and instructions in the Bible would have no place in their lives to set the standard for their living.
I said that to several individuals and was reminded that many of the conservative evangelical Christians were the same ones who read the Bible and at the same time lashed and lynched slaves for saying that they wanted to be free.
Our Moses (Jesus) said that he was coming back and wanted us to be ready for his return. He said that he wanted us to be clean and without a spot or wrinkle. We still have time to tear down and destroy the golden calf that we have been building for quite some time.
We are building walls of hate, selfishness, greed, arrogance and an attitude of self-sufficiency. He said that we would know not the minute nor the hour of his return. I repeat the words of this songster “I pray we all be ready for HIS return.”