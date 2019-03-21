Yesterday was the first day of Spring. Cold and flu season is essentially over. Nevertheless, I had an annoying cold right after my recent cataract surgery.
Colds and the flu, with me, always starts with a sore throat. Two days after my cataract surgery, in February, I had a sore throat which lasted for two weeks. As the sore throat went away, I was coughing and very congested. One morning at the office I reached for a Halls cough drop and noticed words of encouragement written on the wrapper. It said, “…a pep talk in every drop.” What a delightful idea. Words of encouragement on a cough drop wrapper. I continued reading: “Dust off and get up.” “Get back in the game.” “Fire up those engines.” “Don’t wait to get started.”
The Bible is filled with verses of inspiration, stories of all kinds of people who won their fight with difficult circumstances. I read the Bible every day and am always involved in Bible study. However, there are many who will not read the Bible. A cough drop wrapper with words of reassurance written on it, that probably is a great benefit to many people.
Who among us does not appreciate words of encouragement? Don’t we all know those friends who seem to know exactly what to say to us and when? Try to be that friend. It is so important to be there for each other. We do that by caring. Be rogue. Make a telephone call! Encourage your friend. Tell your friend you have been thinking about them and hope they are okay. It is entirely possible they will tell you they’ve lost a job, or whatever their circumstances are. That is when you say to them, “Get back in the game.” Later on, when they get a new job, they’ll probably call you and tell you. That’s when you say, “I never doubted you for a minute!” We should never be too busy to encourage others.
In January I wrote about my practice of choosing a theme for myself every year. Typically I choose a single word which inspires me for the forthcoming year. My 2019 theme is joy. I find joy everywhere I look. I mentioned in a previous column that I came across a coupon for Cupcake Vineyards. The coupon said, “Choose joy.” Indeed. Choose to have joy in your life.
My daddy had a happy countenance and a zest for life that was contagious to all who were fortunate enough to know him. My son has that same happy spirit. Many times I have mused that my son and I inherited from Daddy a “happy gene.” My 2-year-old granddaughter, JuneMarie, is filled with joy. She has a light in her eye and laughs often. Clearly, she inherited her great grandfather’s disposition. What a great way to go through life, filled with joy.
Circumstances can be difficult. People fall on hard times. I do not for one minute trivialize anybody’s difficult situations. However, if you look for ways to have joy in your life you will find joy. Discovering words of encouragement on a cough drop wrapper was a wonderful surprise. The note on that wrapper of mine got it right: “Don’t wait to get started.” You can never go wrong encouraging others.