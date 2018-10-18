In my last column, I wrote about the Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and her “out-of-state” fundraising tactics. To my excitement, it was discovered in the latest quarterly campaign disclosure reports that our Republican nominee Brian Kemp out-raised Abrams by over $1 million. Further, 95 percent of the funds raised by Kemp came from in-state donors whereas 64 percent of his opponent’s raised funds were from outside of the state of Georgia. That’s a real eye-opener.
I received much criticism from my last article because I wrote solely about the candidate that I am not supporting without explaining to you why I’m supporting Brian Kemp for governor. That is a fair point. I constantly complain about how so many candidates spend most of their time bashing their opponents instead of speaking about their own experience, platform and plan. So, I’m going to tell you, within my word limit, why I early voted for Brian Kemp and why I hope you do as well.
I’ll start out by talking about his experience. The 2014 election cycle was the first election that I was able to vote in after turning 18. I was thrilled to cast my vote for Governor Nathan Deal and the rest of the Republicans that were running for statewide office, including Secretary of State Brian Kemp. As secretary of state, overseeing the state’s elections, corporate registrations, professional licensing and securities, Brian’s record truly speaks for itself. During his time in this office, he’s done an incredible job protecting our elections and making it easier than ever to register to vote and cast a ballot here in Georgia. Additionally, he’s lead various initiatives to streamline the Secretary of State’s office, improving “customer” experience, and has worked to make the corporate registration and professional licensing process more seamless. Brian Kemp has shown that he is a principled leader which reassures me that our state will be in good hands should he become our next governor. However, to quote Brian Kemp’s website, “the race for governor isn’t about the past. It’s about the future.”
The main reason that I am voting for Brian Kemp is because I want to make sure that Georgia continues to move in the right direction. His campaign “platform” has been broken down into a four-point plan. To summarize, Brian Kemp plans to keep Georgia the no. 1 state for small businesses, reform state government, strengthen rural Georgia and, most of all, put Georgia first. Because the plan is detailed, I suggest you review the breakdown by visiting www.KempForGovernor.com. To that end, there are a couple of key “issues” that motivate me to vote for Brian.
Education is an issue that is extremely important to me and it’s important to Brian Kemp as well. It’s shocking to know that not every child within our state has access to a quality education. Teachers are undoubtedly one of, if not the most important factor in a school system. To provide a quality education, school systems desperately need funding to be able to pay teachers a competitive salary. While “education” is a not a constitutional right, it is essential that any functioning nation have a well-educated society. In Kemp’s plan, he intends to work with the Georgia General Assembly to build on the legacy of Governor Deal by fully funding public school education as well as increasing teachers’ pay. Additionally, Kemp is a supporter of school choice, which is an idea that I am a major proponent of.
Small business is another issue that I am passionate about. As someone who has firsthand knowledge of the regulations and burdens placed upon small businesses, I understand why people wouldn’t want to start their own company. While Georgia is the no. 1 place to do business, our state government has been adamant about providing tax breaks for big businesses but provides very little support for small businesses. As governor, Brian Kemp plans do away with regulations that are oppressive to small businesses, focus on workforce development, audit tax breaks to protect tax payers, promote economic development and support small businesses including farmers and the agriculture industry.
Brian Kemp is a good man who is truly focused on putting all hardworking Georgians first. He plans to improve public safety, continue to lower taxes, put a cap on state spending and improve healthcare within the state by crafting a solution that is specific to our state that lowers premium costs and increases access. A vote for Brian Kemp is a vote for our Georgia values.
The election is on Nov. 6 and early voting is open now through Nov. 2. Can Brian Kemp count on your support?