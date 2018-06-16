Whoppers and wellness
What is your definition of wellness? It is defined using mostly nouns and adjectives. Wellness is said to be “the right way,” or as Oxford’s Pocket Dictionary explains it, as a “fortunate outcome.” Because I am a self-described wellness addict, I would like to describe wellness and challenge our way of thinking about it. So many factors in our society have transformed the traditional definitions of being free of disease. Somehow it has morphed into something delicious and forbidden, like Burger King's Whopper sandwich.
Experts say that we should embrace wellness so that we can live longer. The overwhelming task is to understand what that means and to ascertain what our first step should be in getting healthy. There are so many books, magazines, pills and other health elixirs, part of a billion-dollar-a-year industry in the United States, touting the cures to most of our maladies. Unfortunately, they do not. Wellness is part of thinking “the right way,” a shift in our mindset so that we will do the best for our bodies and mind in anticipation of a good or “fortunate outcome.” Fortunate outcomes can come in the form of weight loss, an extension of life, lower cholesterol levels, decreased sugars and most famously, the decrease in body fat.
I would like to offer several definitions and new ways of thinking about getting well. Don't we all want to be healthier, lighter and wiser? To answer this question, first we must distinguish between what our mind and bodies legitimately need and what they desire. We need food, air, shelter and water. What we want is often at odds or opposite of what we need, not being necessary for our survival. Take the Whopper sandwich for example. We crave that juicy burger, but we don’t need it unless we have no other option to feed our need for nutrition. To explore this further, will that Whopper produce a "fortunate outcome?" Probably not.
There are six dimensions of wellness that one must be able to grasp, physical, emotional, spiritual, social and occupational. Dr. Bill Hettler, co-founder of the National Wellness Institute, developed six dimensions of wellness. These are physical, emotional, spiritual, social, intellectual and occupational. Dr. Hettler defines wellness as a conscious, self-directed and evolutionary process to achieve our full potential. His definition includes being holistic, an encompassing lifestyle involving our mental and spiritual wellbeing. The description used by the National Wellness Institute is an “active process through which people become aware of, and make choices for, a more successful existence.” This definition is my favorite, and I believe it will lead us to the “right way” with the most “fortunate of outcomes.” The World Health Organization defines wellness “as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” Our voyage begins with this awareness and a transformation of our beliefs about what “it” means to us individually.
Embarking on a wellness journey is the process of searching for the appropriate tools to make you a healthier and happier human being. You will need to discover the methods and tools, using them effectively, for a successful journey. These come in talking with others, research and a conversation with your doctor. In all of this, a large piece of your success will be self-responsibility. Please do not allow others to take control of the decisions you make in starting down this demanding road. Be aware of the consequences of doing so (low self-esteem and weakened resolve) and how often those who you love the most will unwittingly sabotage your mission. Just one Whopper won’t hurt you, right? Share your new health-giving lifestyle with your significant others and specifically share with them how they can support you on that journey.
Along with that, we must embrace a positive perspective of wellness instead of associating the process with dread. We must also adopt the values of perseverance, patience and courage from which to live healthily and to be successful in our wellness journey. Allow for a veering off course as that will inevitably come and often. This straying from the path is part of your success, it is the imperfection in you that is in the process of becoming perfect. The key is to get back on that optimal living pathway which will produce the “most fortunate outcome” — your wellness. It might be helpful to think about the term metanoia, the Greek word denoting a change of mind, a turning around. It is a transformative change of heart. This definition is what your wellness is all about.
“Living well is almost the entire world’s shared dream” reported the NWI and the Global Wellness Day mission. This social project was first celebrated in 2012 in Turkey and is now accepted worldwide. Global Wellness Day was celebrated in 100 countries in 4,000 different locations last year. Global Wellness Day is celebrated on the second Saturday in June every year.
This year, on June 9, thousands from all over the world joined to:
♦ Recognize the incredible value of our bodies and mind and to realize how much God loves us
♦ Allow ourselves a deviation from the exactness of a plan and to get back on the path; make peace with ourselves
♦ Raise awareness about living well and increase our motivation for the rest of the 364 days of the year
♦ Resolve to create a “fortunate outcome” for our wellness
So whether you define wellness for yourself as a yummy Whopper or a different way of thinking, know that being aware of what you truly need to survive and what you desire are not the same. Ask yourself, will my choice lead to the most "fortunate outcome?" Decide today to make better choices, adjust your thinking and ask your doctor for guidance in starting your new expedition.