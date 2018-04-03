Who's Who in this year's Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge
Since I never pass up the opportunity to make a complete fool of myself, I've agreed to compete in this year's "Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge."
It's a great annual event in which notable locals are paired with really good dancers and they compete in sort of a "Dancing With the Stars" format.
First of all, I only dance at wedding receptions where everyone else is too drunk to remember.
Secondly, my dance style can best be described as "frightened cat having a seizure," BUT I've been to previous Dance Challenge events and it looks like a whole lot of fun.
And if city manager Sammy Rich can do it, then I certainly can at least try. He's not better than me.
But the best part of all this is that the event is a huge fundraiser for the Sexual Assault Center which does extremely important work in our community. This event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the SAC over the years and I'm really proud to now be a part of that tradition.
But here's the catch. I'll be going up against some pretty competitive people. Now I don't know all of my opponents but the event organizers released a list of the "celebs" and their dance partners so I stalked most of them on Facebook.
Here's some recon on this year's lineup. I wanted to give y'all a heads up so you know who to root for. Here are the local celebs and my thoughts on how they'll do... (P.S. these are all made up):
Tim Burkhalter — Never heard of him. I think he's a kindergarten teacher. It was tough to find any information about him so he's probably never been in the public eye before. That's good for me. He'll probably be too nervous in front of a crowd and will forget his routine. When he's not in the classroom, Tim enjoys traveling to Dungeons and Dragons tournaments across the Southeast. He's dancing with Katie Kiser.
Kevin Cowling — Kevin is a grocery store employee who specializes in cheeses of the world. In his spare time he practices mixed martial arts, paints watercolor portraits of Disney princesses and collects Precious Moments figurines. I sense that like me, he isn't afraid to do crazy stuff for a laugh. He's one to watch out for. He'll be dancing with Faith Im.
Gorg Hubenthal — Gorg sprang fully formed from the head of Zeus. He is a teetotaler who can crush his enemies' skulls with his bare hands. I feel that he will be surprisingly nimble and will probably throw in a backflip into his routine. Gorg is a Capricorn whose hobbies include lifting Kodiak bears off the ground. He'll be dancing with Lauren Hillman.
Kristen Leezer — At the age of four, Kristen was struck by a falling meteor and has since been gifted with the ability to speak 7 different languages. I'm guessing she's a pretty good dancer too. The name Kristen leads me to believe she will be rhythmic and graceful. I can see that she'll be tough competition. Kristen is dancing with Payton Campbell.
Thad Mathis — Thad raises alpacas on a small farm in Silver Creek. He is known for his kindness to strangers and a gift for communicating with all manner of woodland creatures, Thad will use his charming personality to win over the audience and judges. He may be the strongest dancer of the group and my greatest rival. It would be a shame if he were to be trampled by a startled alpaca herd before the competition. Thad will be dancing with Tess Weimorts.
Matt Plant — Matt is a stay-at-home dad who has never seen "The Karate Kid." He only wears tshirts bearing the likeness of his beloved cat, the late Mr. Kinkers, and has a Boberry biscuit from Bojangles for breakfast every single morning. I've done a little research and I've discovered that the day of the competition is actually the one year anniversary (to the day) of the tragic passing of Mr. Kinkers in a freak snowboarding accident. I feel that Matt will be so distraught that he won't be able to perform. He's supposed to be dancing with JoAnna Parker. Good luck to her.
Cindy Stansell — Cindy loves to karaoke. Her staple karaoke song is "Islands in the Stream" by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers (Cindy sings both parts). She is a born performer, having been cast in the starring role in her high school's production of "Titanic." I feel that Cindy will be a strong threat for the title. She loves the limelight and lives for the crowd's adulation. She'll be dancing with Steve St. Clair.
Shae Warner — Born and raised in Greenland by actual Vikings, Shae moved to Rome as a teenager but maintains the fighting spirit of her people. She is a fierce competitor and once wrestled a grown man to the ground at the West Rome Walmart after he tried to take her shopping cart. It was the only cart that didn't squeak when rolled and she refused to give it up. Shae scares me. I think she'll bring that fighting spirit to the competition and will do whatever it takes to bring home the title. She's dancing with Chase Tolbert.
Sgt. Rusty Williams — Rusty is a former gold prospector from up in Dahlonega. Times were tough but he loved panning for gold alongside his old mule, Sassafras. That is, until he struck it rich with one of the biggest gold nuggets ever found in the Southeast. Rusty now lives comfortably off that one nugget on a sprawling estate off Horseleg Creek Road. I'm afraid that Rusty can afford the best dance training money can buy and will probably show up to the competition with all sorts of innovative moves. He's definitely in the running for the title. Rusty will be dancing with Hannah Camacho.
And then there's little ol' me. I'll be dancing with Emily Tumlin and together we hope to entertain y'all even if it means that I'll have to cast my dignity aside (what little of it I have).
The Scott Logistics Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge will take place Aug. 11 at the Rome City Auditorium and we'd love to see you there. Get your tickets as soon as they're available to the public. They sell out quickly every year. I promise you won't be disappointed.
And if you feel so inclined and would like to vote for your favorite dance team, go to www.romecelebritydancechallenge.com, click on the "VOTE HERE" button and vote for your favorite dance team by making a donation. Every single penny goes to the Sexual Assault Center. If you vote for Emily and I, then I surely do appreciate your support and I know the SAC appreciates your donation.
August 11. Mark your calendars. I'll see y'all there.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune