What would Jesus do at our borders?
I’m not an accountant, so I try and stay out of the business of offering people advice on the latest accounting practices. I’m not a lawyer, so don’t ask me to defend your case in court. I’m not a police officer or a politician so I’m not in the practice of enforcing the laws of this land or writing the laws of this land. What I am is a pastor in a local church and a Christian who is trying my best to follow, however imperfectly, the teachings and example of Christ.
As I listened to the Attorney General of the United States deliver a speech on June 14 to a group of law enforcement professionals, I couldn’t help but cringe as I heard him try to use the Bible in defense of the current practices at our border. If you haven’t heard his speech, I would urge you to do so or to find a transcript of it at least. In short, what the Attorney General did was to try and legitimize the tearing away of daughters and sons from mothers and fathers who have come here seeking asylum from violence and terror, which is admittedly an attempt to discourage their approaching the United States for help, by quoting out of the 13th chapter of Paul’s letter to the Romans. He said: “Obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order.”
When I was in seminary, we were strongly discouraged from proof-texting. It is one of the easiest things to do — to find a verse or two verses in the whole of scripture and to lift those verses out of their context in order to legitimize a position that you already want to enforce. It is how slavery was justified by our Christian forefathers. It is how some individuals justify abuse by quoting texts about submission. The approach in these and many other cases isn’t to approach scripture with faith seeking understanding, but rather to come to the scripture looking for a way to legitimize what you already hold to be true. And as it has been famously said before, “If all you have is a hammer, then everything looks like a nail.” You will always find what you are looking for if your approach is to legitimize what you already believe.
A different approach would be to listen to the context of what Paul is saying in Romans 13. Paul is speaking to the early Christian community — a community that is under siege and is being oppressed by Nero and the Roman Empire (the ones who had Jesus executed by crucifixion). Paul is speaking to this oppressed community and he is a practical theologian in this instance. Paul doesn’t agree at all with the Roman Empire — they are the ones who killed Jesus and who have killed many of his brothers and sisters. Why would he side with the Empire? But what Paul does understand is that if this persecuted community doesn’t follow the law, then they will be subject to even further persecution that may wipe them out. Paul is encouraging this community to keep their head down and follow the laws so as not to attract any further attention that might lead to their death.
In addition, we could also let the latter half of Romans 13 interpret the first part of Romans 13. We read about Paul’s words to the early church community to follow the law in the first four verses which were the verses that were used to try and legitimize the brutality that is being done to human families at the border — an injustice that conservatives, moderates and liberals of every denominational stripe have been opposing in nearly equal voice. But what if we read just four more verses into chapter 13?
Paul says, in Verses 8-10: Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law.The commandments, “You shall not commit adultery,” “You shall not murder,” “You shall not steal,” “You shall not covet,” and whatever other command there may be, are summed up in this one command: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”Love does no harm to a neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.
Love does no harm to a neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law. So, to fully follow the law, in Paul’s eyes, would be to love our neighbor. That is the fulfillment of the law. If we are going to quote scripture, then let’s get it right. Any policy or any law or any approach to the carrying out of laws that is not loving to our neighbor would seem to be in direct opposition not only to the teachings of Paul that are so often quoted but, more importantly, are counter to the example and the teachings of Jesus. I have been to Tijuana and have heard firsthand some of the stories of families who have fled brutal regimes in lands to the south and have had to avoid or overcome murder and rape and all manner of danger in order to try and preserve the lives of their children and family. It is what all of us would probably do if we were in the positions of these families. Adding trauma upon trauma by separating the remnants of families from each other is unconscionable to me as a father, as a husband, as a Christian and as a proud American. Even someone who is only thinking from a solely human perspective would believe that surely we can apply the maxim of “do no harm” in these complicated and volatile situations.
But I believe we can do better than that. Paul says, “Love your neighbor as yourself. Love does no harm to a neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.” And if we aren’t sure who our neighbor might be, all we need to do is to read Jesus’ Parable of the Good Samaritan again. Who was the neighbor? The one who helped. What would Jesus do in this case? I think we all know what Jesus would do and where he would be. Will those of us who profess to follow Jesus do the same? I pray that we will.
The Rev. Matt DuVall is the senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Rome.