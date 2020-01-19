I had a birthday recently and I’ve decided that once you top 50, it truly feels like it’s all downhill. There are no more banner birthdays to hope for, you’re just getting older.
Now, I’m not staging a pity party, mind you. I don’t believe that I look or act or feel as old as I am, and Dylan Thomas was writing my motto when he said,
Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
Kicking and screaming is how I’ll go, there is simply too much good in this life to resign myself to quietly fading away. But, there is no stopping the train. It’s coming no matter how hard we resist, and I was thrilled, yet appalled, this past week to discover that I had taken a step back in time, to a time when I wasn’t allowed to buy alcohol.
That’s impossible, you might be thinking, and you’re not wrong. I wasn’t time-machined backwards to being too young to buy it, but I was decidedly momentarily illegal and it could either be called youthful neglect or a senior moment that got me there, and I kind of enjoyed the juxtaposition thereof.
It’s not hard to figure out what happened. I received a postcard a couple of months ago informing me it was time to head to the DDS with three forms of identification in hand to prove my existence so that I could renew my driver’s license.
I forgot.
Now I could blame this transgression on age. We get more forgetful as we age, right? I could also blame it on my hair color. No one expects a blonde to get things right, right? But, truth be told, I’ve been good at forgetting things for most of my life. It’s kind of my special talent, so it would be more realistic to call it yet another moment of good old-fashioned forgetfulness. Boy, does it make me feel young when I do something stupid.
So, my birthday came and went and, as the fog cleared and I got back to life as usual, I found myself in the self-checkout at Kroger, rapidly grabbing a bottle of wine and a snack to take to a gathering. I always use the self-checkout because I like being able to do it myself and get on out the door but, of course, when you are buying alcohol, the cashier has to come over and tell the machine that you are, in fact, old enough to purchase it.
They have always had to manually key in your information, but Kroger now has the technology that allows them to scan your license, which is a real salvation for their fingers and sanity. I was so happy for her that I didn’t notice that the register had locked down and wouldn’t let me proceed. I waited patiently until I was the next in line for her attention and she looked at it and said, “Oh, it won’t let you buy it, your license is expired.”
Oh the shame! That back-of-the-mind itch of something forgotten was suddenly front and center like egg all over my face. “I forgot to renew it, but that has nothing to do with being old enough to buy it,” I debated. She pointed at the sign taped to the register that clearly stated, “You Must Be 21 To Buy Alcohol.” “But I am!” I cried inside. All I could do was let her take it away while I paid for my measly snack to deliver to my event. How embarrassing!
To make matters worse, I couldn’t get to the DDS to fix the problem before it was time to host my book club and the need to purchase wine arose again.
I promise we are not lushes, but my book club has our priorities clearly defined. There is always wine, good food and a delicious triple cream brie cheese called D’Affinois. That cheese is such a standard that we have named our group for it.
Finishing the book is optional, but providing the prerequisite provisions is not. I had to figure out how to procure the wine to go with the cheese, and it had to be on the up and up. It wasn’t illegal, after all, for me to have wine — I just couldn’t currently purchase it. So I needed to call a friend.
I worked it out for my friend to go with me to the store so I could pick out what we needed. We both had other shopping to do, so it was a perfect solution. I carefully chose several bottles that would cover the tastes of the group, placed them in her cart and gave her some cash to cover it. We finished our shopping and met at the self-checkout area, her on one side, I on the other.
The first bottle she scanned showed up as far more than she knew I wanted to spend, so she called across the aisle so I could hear her, “This one is expensive, do you want it?” Boy, did I feel like a criminal. I wanted a hole to open up under my feet and swallow me back to the time, a week before, when I was totally legit, wise with age and fully capable of handling such a simple purchase. I wanted to be old again!
In that moment, I felt the sting of youthful mischief and I didn’t like it one bit.
My own daughter just turned 21 and she has been a model rule-follower her whole life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. While feeling young and foolish gave me a silly, heart-fluttering moment, I will forever choose to be the age I am and let youth be wasted on the young.
And they better behave while they’re at it!