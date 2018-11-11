Nov. 11 commemorates the national holiday of Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day. This holiday allows all Americans to take time to appreciate and respect those who so bravely put their lives in danger for the sake of our safety and freedoms. For some, Veterans Day is a day of thanks. For others, it is a day of remembrance for those they have lost. For the veterans who fought, it is a day where they are shown immense amounts of love and respect, as they so rightfully deserve.
Veterans Day has been celebrated since 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. It is celebrated on Nov. 11 because on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, an armistice, or an agreement made by opposing sides in a war to stop fighting, was declared between the Allied Nations and Germany.
President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the new holiday by saying, “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and for the gratitude of victory, both because of the thing of which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy and peace in the council of the nations.”
In America, there are approximately 22.3 million military veterans. This means there are 22.3 million people who have fought for the citizens of this country.
As a member of the band, I understand the sincerity of the National Anthem when we play and people get emotional. As the niece of a veteran, I understand the concern about a family member’s safety. As a citizen of America, I understand the need for the soldiers that we have and the gratitude for their service.
To me, Veterans Day is not only a day of taking time to show thanks and remembrance for the ones who fought and the ones we lost, but a day to show respect and gratitude for all that veterans do for the American people. It is a day solely to respect the bravery and honor these men and women possess to continue to risk everything they have for their country. These veterans have experienced losses and wins. They have experienced death and new life. They have experienced family and loneliness, but they are more lionhearted than you and I may ever be. They are willing to risk everything — their family, their homes, their lives — for the sake of this nation. If that is not the true definition of loyalty, I am not sure I will ever know what is.
Let us as a community come together and thank these men and women for their service. Let us give to the veterans as they gave to our country. Students, let us remember them every morning when we stand for the pledge. Let us thank them for what they have done for our great country. Let us remember them every day when we pray. Veterans, God bless you.
Anna Espy is a 17-year-old junior at Coosa High School.