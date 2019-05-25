My son took the SAT a couple of weeks ago.
That’s pretty important stuff — taking the Scholastic Aptitude Test. It could decide where he goes to college, and the trajectory of his life, in some respects.
But I didn’t go to the place where he took the SAT and watch as a spectator. I didn’t sit in bleachers behind a fence near where he was taking the test and shout encouragement or instructions to him.
“You’re taking too long on that question! Move to the next one!”
“Keep it up! You’re doing great! I believe in you!”
“C’mon, you can do it. Put a little power to it. Do it! Ya, ya, ya. Do it!”
Why didn’t I do that? Well, first of all, they don’t have bleachers for the classroom where he took the test. And, secondly, it would have been stupid. Cheering him on would be nothing but a distraction. It wouldn’t help his performance. It would put even more pressure on him in a tense moment. And I don’t think the other students taking the test would appreciate it either.
Mike Matheny agrees. But not about the SAT, necessarily. About little league baseball and youth sports. That’s right. Matheny, the former manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, longtime MLB catcher and also a little league baseball coach, believes the best role for parents and fans at games is that of “silent encouragement.”
“Well, just think about, you know, you had a group of people that you care about most, and you’re getting ready to go make a big presentation for work, and someone’s yelling at the top of their lungs, ‘You can do this! You can do this! You can do this! And all of a sudden, it doesn’t work out. You feel like you let everybody down,” Matheny said in an interview on the topic on National Public Radio (NPR). “You know, these kids put so much pressure on themselves. And whether it is learning an instrument or it’s playing a sport, trying to get that right and do it perfectly to everybody’s expectations is tough.”
After he retired from playing baseball professionally, Matheny coached a little league baseball team and sent the parents of his players a letter that said the same — that parents shouldn’t holler encouragement at their kids during a game. Clapping and cheering after a play? Fine. He bases this not only on his own experiences, but on studies that have shown that it only puts more pressure on young players.
“This is really coming from a number of studies where they’ve interviewed collegiate, high school and even lower-level athletes and asked them, ‘What do you want your parents to do at the game?’ And the overwhelming answer is: Absolutely nothing,” Matheny said.
For a lot of us, myself included, this mode of thinking is borderline blasphemy. Parents not cheer and yell at a little league baseball game?
But the more I think about it, and apply it to the little league teams I’ve coached, the more I realize the merits of “silent encouragement.” Hitting a moving ball with a bat is one of the hardest things a kid will ever do athletically. I’ve seen kids get in that batter’s box and be torn seven different ways — their coach is telling them one thing, Dad is telling them another, Uncle Joe is screaming to choke up on the bat, Mom is asking if they’re wearing sun screen. With all that going on, how can they be expected to focus on that little white ball?
As I’m writing this right now, I don’t have a radio on, no sound in the background, my mother isn’t cheering me from the other side of the desk. I have the silence to concentrate on the task at hand, albeit poorly. Maybe that’s the way it should be with youth sports — which will be a steep learning curve for a lot of us.
But it’s not about us, is it?