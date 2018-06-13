What’s in your family?
While visiting my parents in Southwest Virginia last week, I needed a piece of rope. Not for any nefarious purpose, mind you, purely a utilitarian intention, and I went to the garage to search.
My parents moved to the area sandwiched between two small towns off Interstate 81 called Emory and Glade Spring, when my daughter was young, to escape Atlanta sprawl and return to my mother’s Appalachian roots. Emory, where Emory & Henry College lives, is closest to them but Glade Spring is their zip code. I tell all of this to say that I did not grow up in this home but it has become home over the years that they have lived there and we love it.
As I maneuvered around various items from the past, I glimpsed the end of a rope sticking out of a plastic tub. I pulled back the box on top to find myself immediately transported to my childhood home in Tucker. Yes, the sight of that rope triggered memories of the various ways that I had used it when I was young with such distinct detail that I was literally taken aback, a way back, to another place and time. It was sensory recall that I couldn’t believe, a virtual punch in the heart.
It is amazing how such a simple item could hold so much familiarity. It truly felt like that piece of rope was a long lost member of my family with whom I was overjoyed to be reunited. The most immediate memory I recalled was my many hours spent in the old oak tree in the backyard. We had a good-sized suburban yard that most folks would abhor in these days of disdain for bugs and weeds and manicured management. But Mom and Dad filled our large backyard with a huge garden, fruit trees, beehives, clothesline, dog run, play set and patio. We spent a lot of time back there, enjoying and tasking in the keeping of a proverbial paradise.
That big oak tree at the back of the yard was my haven, the place I would go to retreat from whatever troubled me. Dad had a very old hand-hewn wooden ladder that I propped up against the trunk to reach the lowest branch and pull myself into its cradle. I can feel the grooves worn in the rungs of that old ladder to this day. Once ensconced in the tree, I had rigged his antique cast iron pulley with that very piece of rope tied to an old basket that I would load with whatever supplies I deemed important to that day’s purpose. It usually involved a book, or a pad for writing or drawing. A snack, a drink and a kitten usually rounded out the provisions to accommodate as many hours as I could steal for my leisure.
That rope was essential to the tree-climbing process, but it had many other tasks, as well. I mean a child’s need for rope is unending! I can’t even begin to catalog all of the ways that I used it, but suffice it to say that when I saw it nestled in that box I could feel it in my hands before I even touched it.
On the drive home I shared this story with my daughter, Ramsey. We talked about how viscerally the experience had impacted me, and it caused her to think to share with me a poem that her boyfriend, Ben Mayo, had written.
For You
I’m thankful that Memories
Tends to his library of the past
And indulges me to visit as often as I please.
So here I am spending time
In the moment our eyes first met,
Enveloped in the warmth.
Let me tell you, when your teenage daughter tells you she has started dating a boy at college, you can only hope that he is half as wise and sensitive as this poem reveals. I was truly touched.
How could my memories and experiences with a piece of rope be as precious to me as the human encounter Ben notes in his poem? This is why I ask, “What is in your family?” We know the familiarity and memories that are attached to the people in our lives, the “family” both by birth and by nature that we build around us throughout our lives. But should we include as part of our “family” the objects that feel as familiar?
I can say, without question, that the aforementioned ladder, pulley, rope and basket should be added to my proverbial family tree, and not just because they were used in a tree. (I crack myself up.) I would love nothing more than to relive the experience of employing those items and resting in that oak tree with a good book, a drink, a snack and a kitten. The book would be one of the Nancy Drew series, or something by E.B. White, or a Judy Blume for the later years, and I can just imagine how comforting and refreshing the experience would feel.
The opportunity would be right on par with a chance to sit again with one of my long-passed relatives. To spar with my Uncle Johnny (he used to drive me crazy calling me green-eyes when they were clearly blue!) or sit on the living room floor watching Hee Haw or Lawrence Welk with Daddy Jack and Mama Edith would be equally delicious, so why not include these familiar objects in our familial treasure chest? The bittersweet difference, of course, is that the items are more likely to still be with us to revive those memories, while our human family members must eventually pass on. I hope there are items that you can recall to add to your family tree, our lives are richer for having loved them.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.