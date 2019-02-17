Reconciliation must follow based on the peculiar institution of American slavery. Peggy Wallace Kennedy, as well as others, has decided that it is past time for reconciliation.
In V3’s December issue, Peacefully Engaging the Rome Community (PERC) cofounder Jessie Reed stated that PERC is a more positive name than the group’s former name, Turn Your Back On Hate. She stated that the group always wants to stand in a positive light and on the positive side, therefore the name of the group is important and what it stands for is extremely important. The leaders of the group must be in agreement with what Confucius stated, “If names be not correct, language is not in accordance with the truth of things.”
What impresses me about the group is the age of the members. This is a group of young people with very positive thinking. I have followed them and each one seems to be willing to check or correct himself or herself as well as others in the circle. From some of the Facebook postings they are battling much controversy. They are losing “friends,” but they are not the ones burning the bridges. But neither are they afraid to fight back in a very positive and humane manner. As I read some of the responses, they simply state that their aim is to reveal the better part of the human self as they interact with the community.
PERC is a group to marvel at. These leaders are putting their action where their mouth is. They do not hesitate to reach out beyond their comfort zone. This is the first time since being in the Rome community that I know of a young group of people to form a group for peace that has any lasting ability. Several years ago a youth group formed calling for peace, but quickly dissipated. Some years before that I was a part of a group of older members, Spring Into Peace. It just seemed that none of the older individuals had any interest in finding peace in an intentional manner. So after several years my friend gave up on the notion. She is still out there somewhere seeking peace, and the means by which man can accomplish it.
PERC seems to believe that the impact is more important than the intent. The young leaders seem to be at a point of saying that solving the racial divide has to be done with precise aim, and we can no longer just let the conversation be incidental. We can no longer let our coming together be coincidental. If change is to come, it must be because humans make a concerted effort to make it a reality. Man must call out the thing that divides us with no uncertain terms, but with the same amount of intensity call others in the healthy dialogue.
During the latter part of my teaching career, the educational experts worked with classroom teachers on turning the language of our teaching around. There were too many “don’ts.” “Don’t let me catch you out of your seat. Don’t let me catch you talking when you should be reading. Don’t come to class without your books.” The teaching language was filled with negatives. We all began to change our language and it made all the difference in the behavior of the students. The impact of what we said to them became more important than the intent. We began saying, “Please be in your seat when the bell rings so that we can start class on time. Please raise your hand if you need to say something for the good of the group. Since your teacher gave the assignment, if you have questions ask the teacher, your classmate may not have the answer you need. Coming to class without paper and pencil is like a painter going to paint without his palette and paint brush, so please bring your books, pencil and paper to class.” If names be not correct, language is not in accordance with the truth of things.
I had one friend who did not like calling discrimination by its name and debated with me for years and asked me to stop even talking about it. I never could understand why it literally made him emotionally sick. He finally “unfriended” me on Facebook because of it. His point was that he did not discriminate against people who were different and is against anyone who does, and therefore all conversation about discrimination should cease. He was so adamant about it that it locked him up emotionally so much so that he lost his ability to reason or, should I say, to put his feet in another man’s shoe for a day.
He could not see that pretending that it was not there was not the solution. He never even allowed himself to get to the point of saying, “Well, I will do all that is in my power to never find myself guilty of doing what generations before me did to marginalize people who were different.” He could not understand that the damage is still there. The scars are still there. Reaction to the hurt and pain is still coming forth from the injured individuals in many forms. It would be like having a storm come through and blow down trees and power lines and not be willing to clean up the debris.
Discrimination by any other name is still having the same effects in 2019. We must clean up the debris brought on by the many years of allowing the storm to come through and leaving giant trees and power lines down all around us.
If names be not correct, language is not in accordance with the truth of things.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.