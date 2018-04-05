What is your worth?
As I sat listening to Oshea Israel talk about what made it possible for him to take another young man’s life, I was struck by how simple, and yet complex, his answer was.
Israel and Mary Johnson were visiting Rome, thanks to Gregg and Diane Lewis, for a One Community United event to talk about their journey to forgiveness. Watching Johnson emotionally describe the tragedy of receiving the phone call that her son had been killed as his killer sat on the stage behind her was one of the most powerful things I have ever witnessed. But then to listen as Israel described what got him to that point, to enter his world and his mind and get a glimpse of understanding the unimaginable; it was truly eye-opening.
He described a childhood that is not uncommon, an absent alcoholic father, being picked on by his peers, struggling in all the ways that young people struggle to find their place in the world. He said that he had built up so much pain and bitterness and unease about his own life that it was impossible for him to believe that he had any hope of value in the world.
He could find so little value in his own life, he said, that it was impossible for him to value the life of another.
What struck me most about his statement was that I had heard the exact same idea proposed several weeks before by Camila Zolfaghari. She was in Rome to talk to our Bible study group about her life since her husband was shot in Atlanta in 2016. Besides describing the upheaval and tragedy of that loss for herself and her young daughter, Zolfaghari talked about her career as a special prosecutor in Fulton County focused on human trafficking. Through her work with young victims of this horrible industry, she saw how their lack of self worth made them easy targets, and how falling prey to the industry validated that idea even further. Now, as executive director of Georgia Life Alliance, she is able to support young women dealing with unwanted pregnancies with the understanding that it is hard for someone who has never learned to value their own life to value the life of another.
John Lennon said all we need is love. Could it really be that simple?
The way that we raise our children to feel about themselves and their value is critical to helping them not only find success and happiness in the world, but in valuing and respecting the lives of those around them. I’m not talking about self-esteem, which is based more on how successful we feel in comparison to others, a sort of hierarchy in which we grade ourselves. Aiming for self-esteem can sometimes result in a sense of entitlement that can lead to malicious actions against others. That is not what we are going for.
Having a positive sense of self worth is about understanding our inherent value, which ultimately leads to a sense of equal value in others rather than standards of better than or less than. We treat well, that which we value. When we can learn to love ourselves, we can learn to love others. Happily, this loving behavior can feed and grow on itself because the more that we love others, the more it leads us to love ourselves, and so on.
When Mary Johnson found the courage to visit Oshea Israel in hopes of forgiving him, she not only released herself from the cancer of hatred that had been eating at her since his crime, but she also freed him to face the guilt he was running from and to begin to find forgiveness for himself. It was a life-changing moment for them both.
Israel has realized that if he had been taught to let go of his pain and bitterness when he was young, he would never have found himself in that ego-driven moment of struggle with another that resulted in his rash decision to pull the trigger.
Watch over the next weeks and months as some new initiatives to mentor youth and prisoners will come on the horizon. There are several things in the works that I am aware of, and I look forward to watching how these programs might heal the value that our community feels for ourselves and each other. If love is all we need, let’s get to it.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.