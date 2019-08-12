Hey! Copernicus, Newton, Luther, Calvin, all you rebels
Why is it so hard to just let the Church tell you what is right and wrong?
You science guys think you are so smart with your experiments and data
I don’t believe you, and what I believe is more important than any facts
And you religious reformers-the Church has guarded the truth for centuries
Who are you to ask a bunch of questions?
Just believe what the bishops and their superiors tell you
You really should be afraid of them-they can be mean
Europe was great in the past; we’ll never be great again if you don’t shut up
Hey! You in the funny hat. Call yourself a Pilgrim, huh?
One of those minority religions, aren’t you?
Always complaining. What’s wrong our religion, our country?
Do you believe that fake news stuff about a New World?
You really should be afraid to get on that little Mayflower boat
King James is taking us back in time to make England great again
Why don’t you just stay put and get with the program?
Hey! Hancock, Jefferson, Franklin, you guys. Don’t sign that paper.
Gripe and complain! Gripe and complain!
You just hate King George because he tells it like it is
Nobody pushes him around
Parliament can’t tell him what to do. Puny colonial legislatures surely can’t
Hit this king and he will hit back harder. Be careful. Be afraid.
There is so much turmoil in 1776. Let’s go back about 50 years to better times
Join the Tories and make England great again
Hey! Tom with no last name.
Don’t even think about getting on that Underground Railroad
Just stay in your place and keep your mouth shut.
Work hard and you won’t get hurt.
Your Master knows what is best for you. He’s really a stable genius
You have a place to live and food to eat. You are helping to build the economy.
Freedom isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. You should be afraid of what you don’t know.
Let Cotton be king
Just say yes sir/no sir and keep the plantation great.
Hey, You with the frizzy hair
Einstein? That’s a Jew name isn’t it?
Your kind is sneaky. Behind the scenes, controlling us
All those weird time and space equations and talk about atomic power?
You’re not one of the master race so can’t know anything worthwhile
We have plans for your kind of people
Trains are waiting to deport you to camps in Poland
Hey! Lewis-you and your crowd of outside agitators
You can’t cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge — you’re not welcome here
Segregation is the way we do things here
We’re not racists, we just want law and order
You know that chief Bull Connor is tough on crime
You don’t have the nerve to face clubs, dogs and fire hoses
You go on to the back of the bus, now. Be afraid
Make Jim Crow great again
Hey! Abram. You’re an old dude. No kids
What makes you think God is talking to you?
Leave your home? Go who knows where?
That should make you afraid
A father of many nations? Come on now, no way!
Just settle down, stay put and make Ur great again
Hey! You Israelites. Are you really going to follow that Moses guy?
You don’t know who is out there in the so-called Promised Land
Sure you work hard and don’t get any respect, but you have jobs here.
The economy in Egypt is booming
Our leader is a little crude with his potty mouth
But let pharaoh be pharaoh
He’s probably the greatest pharaoh that ever lived — just ask him
The Red Sea will swallow you if you go there — be afraid!
We’re going to bring back the good old days and make Egypt great again
Hey! You two nobodies with The Child
Do you know how dangerous it is to cross that desert?
Are you thinking about an illegal crossing into Egypt?
A corrupt, abusive government?
Religious leaders who sold their soul to the politicians?
Gangs of Roman soldiers with swords, killing babies?
Maybe you should be afraid
You are in the way when Caesar wants to make Rome great again
Power, arrogance, fear, and suspicion offer a kind of greatness
Insult, division, violence are the enforcers
Add nostalgia for the best years already gone by
Welcome to bullies, bigots, and wannabe dictators
The truly great ones are servants
So said an old Jewish carpenter turned rabbi
Humility, compassion, vision, courage are the enforcers
The future beckons — you can’t go back
This greatness knows no national borders
Knows not male/female, race/religion,
Knows not gay/straight, Republican/Democrat
Please, make humanity truly great