I started thinking of a different approach to the usual Mother’s Day columns, and thought I’d mention a few things on my wish list. Some things are silly, some very serious, but all are things I truly do want.
No school or mass shootings. School shootings did not exist when I grew up, and it causes my heart to ache to know that it was during my children’s tender years that these became a reality. My generation worried about nuclear war when young, today’s kids worry about being shot by someone they go to school with. What will my grandchildren worry about? There has to be an answer.
Women’s clothing sizes to be changed from Small to 2XXL to instead something more attractive. The word “Petite” can stay — it does sound better than Small, but as the sizes go up let’s try “Voluptuous,” and “Curvy,” and (I get this from a favorite series of novels) “Traditionally Built.” I’d even be happy with “Grandmom,” to denote the soft hug and comfy lap for little ones to sit on.
Lower health care prices across the board. I don’t think insurance is the only answer to today’s healthcare crisis. I think the high cost of medical care needs to be addressed as well. Insurance premiums and deductibles didn’t start skyrocketing until the cost of medical care, prescriptions, medical devices, etc. also skyrocketed. Insurance is treating the symptom, not the cause of the disease.
A small bag of truffles. The chocolate kind, to be nibbled on when stressed or at the end of a long day. Not a big bag, because they would be devoured too quickly, and I’d go from size “Curvy” to “Voluptuous” in 24 hours.
To be able to see my grandson more often. Like many parents of my generation, my kids moved away to find their path. I’m fortunate to be within a two-hour drive of my grandson, but my work hours and my son’s work hours makes getting to see the little one quite difficult. Soon another grandson will make an appearance. I’m thinking of buying a helicopter.
Larger print in the programs I use at work. My work is computer heavy, and while I can adjust text sizes in some programs, others just ignore the issue that a good number of their users need reading glasses. I wear them every day, but I still have to squint a bit to see if a dot on my screen is a comma, a period or a bit of dust. Folks, please keep this in mind when reading my columns and don’t be too picky.
For my children to be happy most of the time for the rest of their lives. It’s not possible to be happy all of the time, and to not know pain is to not understand the blessing of joy. But I do hope they have a good life long after I’m gone. I mean, really, isn’t that the goal of every mother?