What happened to the Republican party?
That was the question posed just a few weeks ago by former President Obama when he kicked off his campaigning for the midterms. I want to wrestle with that question here, not through a dry historical or academic analysis but as an American citizen.
Two of my favorite presidents were Republicans, three if I include Lincoln, but everyone includes Lincoln so I feel like that would be cheating. They’re Teddy Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower, and while they were both products of their day, I wish the Republican party would put up modern versions of these statesmen, who would not only be a credit to their party but would be invaluable voices in our public discourse. What do I like so much about these two presidents in particular?
Teddy Roosevelt, aside from being one of the most hardcore presidents in history (being an avid outdoorsman and giving a 90-minute speech after having been shot in the chest), was also the greatest conservationist in American history, establishing the U.S. Forestry Service, five national parks and setting aside more federally protected wilderness than all of his predecessors combined. He built the Panama Canal, was the first American to ever be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and was one of the biggest antitrust monopoly-busters to ever reside in the White House, having single-handedly wrangled the Beef Trust and sliced up the railroad monopoly.
Dwight Eisenhower was in many ways the last great moderate Republican president. Responsible for the 1956 Republican party platform, the Eisenhower re-election campaign included planks to strengthen the Rural Development Program to provide federal assistance to low-income communities, extending Social Security coverage and hiking benefits for millions of Americans, raising the minimum wage, strengthening labor unions and the right to organize and to welcome and support the full incorporation of refugees into the United States.
None of which sounds like the Republican Party of today, and even the modern Democratic Party establishment would blush at some of the strong rhetoric of the GOP of the early and mid-twentieth century. I don’t bring this up to shame one party of today over another. I bring it up to shame both parties that have often not done nearly enough to defend the rights and support the livelihood of average communities, and it’s past time that we as citizens start having a very serious discussion about how to make our nation a better place for all Americans.
In my striving for that goal, I believe it best to pick a horse (regardless of its imperfections) and to stick with it to reform the tools needed to enact real change. This means I reject the “both parties” fallacy that seeks to equate the evils and corruption between our two major political parties. While as a Democrat I believe that my own party has for too long ignored the economic problems of regular citizens in favor of kowtowing to moneyed interests, the numbers don’t lie, especially when it comes to the undisclosed dark money contributions. In the last midterm elections (2014) Republican-leaning groups spent over $94 million in expenditures compared to about $28 million by Democratic-leaning groups. That means not only were Democrats outspent by 29 percent, they were done so by groups whose donors didn’t even want their names disclosed to the public.
On issues it’s no different. Republicans have embraced their “trickle down” model of giving tax breaks to the richest of the rich, who make billions of dollars, and then cutting the hard-earned benefits of seniors and the disabled. While I bemoan my own party’s lack of attention to issues like workers’ rights and fight to make the plight of working class Americans the central unifying tenant of Democratic politics, at least I can take solace in the fact that they aren’t actively chipping away at the progress our great nation has made to build the middle class and raise the standard of living for Americans and the world.
I would like nothing more than to return to days of not-all-that-long-ago when our parties had real disagreements about real solutions to our country’s problems and we debated them vehemently before finding an agreeable compromise. That’s how we built the middle class. That’s how we became the world’s only remaining superpower. That’s how we went to the moon. And until both parties are putting real ideas on the table to help all Americans, not just protect a certain subset, we will be at a disadvantage as a nation and as a people dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.
Benjamin Amis lives in Rome and volunteers as a local Democratic activist. He studied theology at Asbury University and accounting at GNTC.