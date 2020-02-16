It has been the custom of the M. L. King Commission over the last 30-plus years to invite leaders and presenters from various walks of life. Most of the guests attempt to impart a word on us that will revive us, jar our thinking and prompt us to take action as a community to work on some great causes that Dr. King fought and died for.
Dr. King spoke passionately about a “fierce urgency of now.” When the ministers asked him to slow down with the movement, in his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” he said that there is much too much still to do for the cause of justice.
One of our 2020 M.L. King speakers painted a picture of what urgency looks and feels like, and he went on to paint a picture of what a “fierce urgency of now” resembles.
Most of us could identify with his anecdote to a degree. He said his grandmother understood the urgency of time better than most people in his life. What he shared with us hit a musical note that most everyone in the assembly could dance to, if we were fortunate enough to have a grandmother in our home.
He shared about the many times his grandmother would say, “Wake up, Bob, it is time to get the fire started.” No sound would come from Bob’s direction. The quiet would be followed by, “Bob, did you hear me? Get up and get the wood in and begin the fire for the day.” He would not move, other than to turn over and possibly pull the covers more securely over his head.
His grandmother would then say, more forcefully, “I mean NOW! Not later, not in a minute, not after a while, not soon, but NOW.”
As these words are coming out in a blast, he said, he felt movement — if not in reality, at least in his mind. The last sound before extra help was called in was “I mean NOW.” That extra help would be a strap, or whatever was necessary to bring about complete understanding of the meaning of now.
Grandmothers were ahead of their time because the three strikes rule was always implemented with their request. The voice changes and the fierceness of the words can be felt even under the warm covers on a cold winter morning.
The statements by Dr. King were made many years ago, so we must realize that the cry for fierce urgency has not just begun. Sixty-two years ago, Dr. King had come to realize that freedom delayed was freedom denied — which brought about the idea of calling for action to be taken NOW.
King said that, “Perhaps it is easy for those who have never felt the stinging darts of segregation to say, “Wait.”
But when you have seen vicious mobs lynch your mothers and fathers at will and drown your sisters and brothers at whim; when you have seen hate-filled policemen curse, kick and even kill your black brothers and sisters; when you see the vast majority of your 20 million Negro brothers smothering in an airtight cage of poverty in the midst of an affluent society ... then you will understand why we find it difficult to wait.”
Dr. King wrote “Most Americans must realize that the Negro minority is too large to be subdued ... Negro grievances are too real, their cause too just to allow the great white majority to acquiesce in the kind of terrorism and brutality that would be needed to silence them.” This was the faith that King had in the power of God to control his universe. Because of King’s faith in God, he expected all mankind to reveal its best self for a more perfect union.
Most of what Dr. King spoke was to be heard and implemented by the Black brother. Yes, there are many obstacles in his path, but he should not allow them to set him off course. Forge full speed ahead, keeping his eyes on the goal. Be the best at what you do, using all of your God-given ability. Realism compels us to admit that the struggle for freedom will continue until freedom is a reality for all the oppressed peoples in the world.
Blacks must learn how to love self and how to appreciate others, black or white.
My parents would always tell the six of us that we were no better than other children, but we were no less either.
How urgent is it? Urgent enough for Black people to appreciate the fact that God did not make a mistake in creating them. Developing self-respect and a sense of dignity are priorities. Never believe all the negatives that others say you are. Get in touch with self and stop letting other people define you. The quality of your soul is what counts with the Father.
As Langston Hughes wrote in his poem “Mother to Son” — Don’t you sit down on those steps, cause I’se still going, I’se still climbing, and life for me ain’t been no crystal stairs.