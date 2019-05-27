Have you ever considered what food means to you? Everyone eats, of course, but certain foods — or even the smells of them — conjure up memories and feelings. Consider the aroma of cinnamon buns, freshly baked bread, pasta sauce, barbecue or popcorn. Are you salivating?
Food is a complex experience. To experience food completely, we need to call upon all of our senses. We also need to be aware why we are eating, rather than mindless munching while watching TV. Picture a beautifully set table with flowers, candles and colorfully-plated food. Food served on a paper plate eaten while watching TV or inhaling fast food in wrappers while driving is an entirely different experience. I’m not saying meal settings need to be elaborate, but at least visually pleasing.
Food is more than just sustenance for the body. The importance of food begins in the womb. During that time, we had constant companionship and closeness, as well as constant nourishment. Once delivered, we always have a hunger of some sort to find our place of safety and security as well as gourmet pleasures.
In the “old” days, there were generally three times a day made for meals. That structure is long gone. In our fast-paced culture, meals may consist of a protein bar or occur randomly while fitted around other activities.
I’m not suggesting rigid meal schedules; but I would like us to consider whether stress and the emptiness of this way of eating might be leading to the epidemic of obesity and other maladies associated with ignoring the role food plays in our overall health.
The CDC states the obesity affected about 93.3 million U.S. adults in 2015 — 2016. Obesity-related conditions include heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer that are some of the leading causes of preventable, premature death. The estimated annual medical cost of obesity in the United States was $147 billion in 2008 U.S. dollars; the medical costs for people who have obesity was $1,429 higher than those of normal weight.
So what to do? Let’s start with some current food debates. Where does a particular food come from? For meat lovers, how are the animals raised or slaughtered? For those considering vegetable options, are they organically grown? How fresh are they? Which ones have the best antioxidant qualities and how should they be prepared to maximize taste and vitamins? Most important of all, which best fuel our bodies and which will we actually fix and eat?
With that resolved, we need to look at our deepest human hungers for connectedness and friendship. How can we resolve sound nutritional choices with pleasurable dining? Some of the best experiences and memories have nothing to do with the menu, but the nourishment from sharing feelings and experiences. The association between familiar favorite foods and experiences has come to be called, “comfort foods.”
So, how can we recapture some of these pleasures? I recognize that this is particularly challenging for those of us living alone or in places where others decide our menu. Extra care must be given to those situations to avoid malnutrition and a loss of joy with eating. So, what to do?
For obtaining fresh vegetables, gardening is a personal favorite of mine. I love to plant vegetables and pick them fresh and then pour over recipes to try to maximize the products of mother earth. Planting a small seed or plant in the dirt and watching as it transforms is miraculous. I highly suggest getting at least one plant or finding a community garden nearby to volunteer at.
For those not wanting to get their hands dirty, there are farmer’s markets popping up in Rome at a number of sites. There are now companies that will send all the ingredients for meals in a box for those who dislike shopping or menu planning. Grocery stores now provide shopping online and many services provide meals ready-to-go for those who abhor the chores associated with cooking. With that resolved, what about the fellowship component?
I have a sign in my kitchen that says, “Love people, cook them tasty food.” I love having friends or family over for meals. Sadly, I don’t do that enough. I wonder if we should revive block parties and supper clubs. Are those still happening? Can you instigate the formation of one? Can you attend meals at senior centers, your church or other places to increase the social component of meals?
Biblically, we have many references to food that are associated with fellowship. Jesus turned water into wine at a wedding celebration. He served his disciples grilled fish on the beach and shared his legacy and memory with bread and wine. Perhaps we need to take food more seriously in its full context. This just might reduce the issues of Americans spending, according to News & World Report, almost $60 billion annually to try to lose weight, gym memberships, weight loss programs and guzzling diet sodas.
So, what’s your meal plan? What are you truly hungry for?